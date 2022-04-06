Rosanna Arquette Involved in Concerning Car Crash

✖

Rosanna Arquette was reportedly involved in a dangerous car accident last week in Los Angeles, leaving her Tesla damaged. After the crash, Arquette's estranged husband, Todd Morgan, arrived at the scene to take her home. Morgan filed for divorce after eight years of marriage in February.

Arquette, 62, was parked near the Palisades Village shopping center on March 29, TMZ reports. Her Tesla was parked about 10 feet behind a UPS truck, which accidentally backed into her car. The truck caused Arquette's airbags to deploy. Witnesses said the Pulp Fiction star was "completely distraught" when she got out of the car and grabbed her hair when talking to other witnesses.

Police arrived on the scene, but officers did not take a report. Instead, Arquette and the UPS driver exchanged information. Morgan arrived to pick up Arquette. Her Tesla was towed away, and the UPS driver continued their route, witnesses told TMZ.

Arquette's representative did not comment on the crash. However, Arquette appeared to reference it on Twitter this weekend. "I don't think I've ever felt this level of sadness and hopelessness in my entire life," she wrote on Friday. "Gratitude for the positive vibes," she added on Saturday.

Morgan, an investment banker, filed for divorce on Feb. 24, according to documents obtained by E! News. He listed Jan. 1, 2022, as the date of separation. Morgan cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce. The two signed a prenuptial agreement, which says their assets are their own property.

"He's 12 years older than I am, and he's just a good, solid, wonderful human being," Arquette said of Morgan in a 2018 PEOPLE interview. "Not a musician, not an artist, he's a businessman, and we have the same values." She said the two spent most of their time "hanging out with our dog, cooking and going out, going to open-air markets."

"Some people think it sounds boring, but it's a great way for us to just reach our arch and chill out because things are more stressful than ever in this world," Arquette continued. "We work hard on our relationship to keep it centered and communicative."

Arquette and Morgan married in 2013. This was Arquette's fourth marriage. She is the sister of actors Patricia Arquette, David Arquette, and the late Alexis Arquette. She recently starred in the Netflix series Ratched and the movie Love Is Love Is Love. Arquette and her first husband, John Sidel, are parents to daughter Zoe Sidel, 27.