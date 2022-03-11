Rosanna Arquette and Husband Todd Morgan File for Divorce After 9 Years Together

Rosanna Arquette and Todd Morgan are splitting up after nine years of marriage. Morgan filed for divorce from his 62-year-old actress wife on Wednesday in Los Angeles citing “irreconcilable differences.”

According to court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Morgan claims the couple has been separated since January 1. He’s also asking that neither party be given spousal support and that they’re both left responsible for their own attorney fees.

Arquette and Morgan walked down the aisle in August 2013 in a private Malibu, California ceremony following a two-year engagement. Prior to her marriage to the investment banker, Arquette was married to restaurateur John Sidel from 1993 to 1999, composer James Newton Howard from 1986 to 1987, and director Anthony Greco from 1979 to 1980. She and Sidel share a 27-year-old daughter, Zoë.

Arquette previously opened up in 2018 about finding an unexpected love story with Morgan, telling People Magazine that she decided to give him a solid chance after taking an extended break from dating. “I had been single for like two and a half years and not dating at all,” she told the outlet at the time. “He’s 12 years older than I am and he’s just a good, solid, wonderful human being.”

She mentioned that Morgan was “not a musician” or “an artist” but “a businessman” adding that the two shared the same values. “We spend most of the time hanging out with our dog, cooking and going out, going to open-air markets,” she said. “Some people think it sounds boring but it’s a great way for us to just reach our arch and chill out because things are more stressful than ever in this world.” Arquette continued, “We work hard on our relationship to keep it centered and communicative.”