See Ronda Rousey’s ‘9-1-1’ Photo Showing Her Injured Before Debut Episode

Ronda Rousey made her debut on Fox’s 9-1-1 on Monday, Sept. 30, with the WWE star playing medic Lena Bosko, who helps the team save an unconscious man after an emergency call on the Santa Monica pier. Ahead of the show, Rousey gave fans a sneak peek at her appearance, sharing a still from the episode of her character appearing injured and receiving some assistance from Eddie (Ryan Guzman) and another of Rousey looking over her shoulder.

“What would happen if Los Angeles got hit by a tsunami!?” the athlete wrote. “Find out on @911onfox tonight 8/7c!!!”

While filming the episode, titled “Sink or Swim,” Rousey suffered an accident when a boat door fell on her hand and she nearly lost her finger. The Olympian opened up about her injury on Instagram in August, posting a graphic photo of herself in the hospital holding her nearly-severed finger up to the camera.

“So the word is out I nearly lost my finger shooting,” she wrote. “Freak accident, first take of the day a boat door fell on my hand, I thought I just jammed my fingers so I finished the take before looking (I know it sounds crazy, but I’m used to live audiences and never showing pain unless I’m supposed to) after a break in the action I told our director the situation and was rushed via ambulance to the hospital where they promptly reattached my bone and tendon with a plate and screws. I returned to filming the next day and finished my scenes before returning home to recover. Modern medicine amazes me, I already had 50% range of motion back in 3 days.”

“She’s a firefighter and she’s brave, bold. You know, Ronda, perfect casting for the character of Lena Bosko,” series star Peter Krause told The Wrap of Rousey’s character. “And on our first day of filming with her in Mexico, she had to come charging out of the cabin of this yacht. And as she did, she flipped open the cabin door and simultaneously rest her hand where the frame of the door is and it came smashing down on her finger.”

Rousey first made her foray into acting with The Expendables 3 in 2014 and has since appeared in films including Entourage and Furious 7 and the television show Blindspot. In addition to network television, Rousey will appear on reality TV when she arrives on E!’s Total Divas for the show’s ninth season, which is set to premiere on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

