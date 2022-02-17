Ron Perlman Reacts After 2 of His Movies Are Nominated for Best Picture Oscar

Awards season is always an exciting time for Hollywood, where some of the best films and performances get their due (while others are unfairly snubbed). The nominees for the 2022 Academy Awards were recently announced, and Hellboy star Ron Perlman ended up playing supporting roles in two Best Picture nominees: Nightmare Alley and Don’t Look Up.

The Sons of Anarchy actor took to Instagram to celebrate the films, expressing pride in both projects. “To have the great good fortune to be in two Academy Award Best Picture Nominees..been grappling all day with finding words to reflect what something like that makes you feel,” Perlman wrote. “It all comes down to this… Thank you to God for keeping me around long enough to see it and for bringing me to the attention of two greats like Guillermo Del Toro and Adam McKay. Blessed…”

In a recent interview, Perlman reflected on his decades-long creative partnership with director Guillermo del Toro, spanning six films starting with Cronos and most recently Nightmare Alley. However, they might be best known for their collaboration on Hellboy and Hellboy II: The Golden Army. They always intended to make a third film to finish out the trilogy, but the opportunity never materialized.

The Hellboy reboot in 2019 starring Stranger Things star David Harbour was a critical and box office failure, and while he acknowledges that it’s a bit late in the game, Perlman still holds out a little hope that Hellboy 3 could happen someday. “Am I eager to do Hellboy 3? No, I’m 71 f—ing years old,” Perlman quipped. However, he hates leaving the story unfinished.

“We owe this to the fans, and we should give it to them because it would be an epic conclusion,” he explained. “So Guillermo, if you’re reading, I’m not done pounding you to get this f—— thing done.” Perlman did qualify this statement on Instagram, explaining “in case there’s any confusion, this is more an aspiration than an announcement.”