Polish pianist and educator Janusz Olejniczak, who performed the piano sequences in Roman Polanski‘s The Pianist, died Oct. 20 from a heart attack at age 72, his family confirmed. The family’s statement highlighted his “extraordinary musical sensitivity, especially in the interpretations of music by Frédéric Chopin, brought him international fame and recognition,” per The Guardian.

Aleksander Laskowski, spokesperson for the national Frédéric Chopin Institute, expressed the organization’s grief, noting staff were “deeply saddened” by the loss. He described Olejniczak as “one of the most outstanding contemporary performers of Chopin’s music” on period instruments and a distinguished teacher, according to the outlet. The Institute recognized his unique ability to bring historical authenticity to performances while maintaining contemporary relevance.

His friend, composer, and conductor Jerzy Maksymiuk, who shared lunch with Olejniczak on the day of his death, recalled the musician’s “sensitive soul and extraordinary talent transpired throughout his interpretations,” creating a “unique aura.” During their final meeting, they discussed Olejniczak’s “great plans,” which he remained determined to pursue despite health challenges, reports Newsweek.

Born Oct. 2, 1952, in Wroclaw, Olejniczak began studying piano at age six. His musical education took him through prestigious institutions in Warsaw, Paris, and Essen. His international breakthrough came in 1970 when, at just 18, he became a laureate of the 8th International Frédéric Chopin Piano Competition in Warsaw, launching what would become an illustrious career in classical music, per The Guardian.

Commentators noted his physical resemblance to the Romantic-era composer, leading to his portrayal of Chopin in director Andrzej Zulawski’s 1991 film The Blue Note. His most recognized contribution to cinema came in 2002 when he recorded piano parts for The Pianist. His hands appear performing in the film, which earned Academy Awards for director Polanski and actor Adrien Brody.

The film brought his talent to a broader global audience and further solidified his reputation as a world-class interpreter of Chopin’s music. Throughout his career, Olejniczak maintained a balance between classical performance and modern interpretations, Newsweek reports.

While renowned for his Chopin interpretations, Olejniczak’s repertoire extended to contemporary music, including works by late Polish composer Wojciech Kilar, showcasing his impressive versatility as a musician.

His expertise led to roles judging the prestigious Chopin piano competitions, and since 2018, he served on the jury for two editions of the Chopin competition on period instruments, demonstrating his commitment to both historical accuracy and contemporary innovation, per the outlet.

His influence on classical music extended beyond performance to education, where he helped shape future generations of pianists. Throughout his career, he maintained an active teaching schedule alongside his performance commitments.

His approach to teaching emphasized both technical mastery and emotional understanding of the compositions. His final public appearance captured in media archives shows him receiving audience applause following a concert at the Warsaw Philharmonic on Jan. 5, 2020.