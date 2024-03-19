'Oppenheimer' Star Cillian Murphy Books Major Fashion Campaign After Oscar Win

Murphy has been chosen as the 'debut men's talent of Versace Icons.'

Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy landed a big win at the Oscars this year, and he's following up his Best Actor award by booking a major fashion campaign. Versace has announced that Murphy will be the "debut men's talent of Versace Icons."

In a press release, the company explained, "The dedicated campaign will be Cillian's first for Versace and sees the Academy Award-winning actor wearing key and timeless pieces from the men's Versace Icons collection. Cillian has worn Versace designs during the 2024 Awards Season, including a custom Atelier Versace tailored suit to accept his Oscar for Best Actor at the 96th Academy Awards."

The Versace Icons campaign, starring Murphy, launches globally on April 3rd. Additionally, the announcement was made alongside a photograph of Murphy wearing a custom Atelier Versace, as seen below.

In Oppenheimer, Murphy stars as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist who helped develop the first nuclear weapons. The film is a biopic-thriller about the life and career of Oppenheimer.

It is directed, written, and co-produced by Christopher Nolan, and is based on the 2005 biography American Prometheus by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. The star-studded cast also features Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Gary Oldman, Benny Safdie, and David Krumholtz, among many others.

The film received eight nominations this year at the 81st Golden Globe Awards, winning five: Best Motion Picture – Drama, Best Director (Nolan), Best Actor – Motion Picture Drama (Murphy), Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture (Downey), and Best Original Score (Ludwig Göransson).

Oppenheimer is currently available to stream on Peacock.