Ron Perlman Teases ‘Hellboy 3’ in Wake of Engagement News

Could Ron Perlman play Hellboy one last time? In a new interview with The Independent, the Sons of Anarchy star opened up about his long creative partnership with director Guillermo del Toro. The duo has made six films together, starting with Cronos and most recently with Nightmare Alley. However, they might be best known for their collaboration on Hellboy and Hellboy II: The Golden Army. They always Intended to make a third film to finish out the trilogy, but the opportunity never materialized.

The Hellboy reboot in 2019 starring Stranger Things star David Harbour was a critical and box office failure, and while he acknowledges that it’s a bit late in the game, Perlman still holds out a little hope that Hellboy 3 could happen someday. “Am I eager to do Hellboy 3? No, I’m 71 f—— years old,” Perlman quipped. However, he hates leaving the story unfinished.

“We owe this to the fans, and we should give it to them because it would be an epic conclusion,” he explained. “So Guillermo, if you’re reading, I’m not done pounding you to get this f—— thing done.” Perlman did qualify this statement on Instagram, explaining “in case there’s any confusion, this is more an aspiration than an announcement.”

Perlman recently made headlines after announcing his engagement to former co-star Allison Dunbar. This will be the second marriage for both stars. Perlman was previously married to Opal Stone from 1981 to 2019, and they share two children, daughter Blake Amanda Perlman and son Brandon Avery Perlman. Dunbar was previously married to hockey player Sean O’Donnell, and they share a daughter. Dunbar and O’Donnell reportedly split in 2004. Perlman and Dunbar have been linked since May 2019. He filed for divorce from Stone in November 2019.

The engagement news comes several months after Perlman and Stone finalized their divorce. In October 2021, Perlman was ordered to pay Stone $12,500 per month in perpetuity, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly at the time. Perlman will only stop paying Stone, a jewelry designer if she gets married or passes away. Perlman was also agreed to cover Stone’s attorney fees and split the profits of the sale of their New York City apartment. The documents also show that Perlman will pay Stone 20% of his gross income annually, up to a maximum of $1.5 million, to Stone.