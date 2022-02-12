Aretha Franklin’s Family Reacts to Jennifer Hudson’s Oscars Snub for ‘Respect’

Aretha Franklin’s family says the late Queen of Soul isn’t getting the R-E-S-P-E-C-T she deserves. Amid Oscar nominations for the 2022 award show being revealed and Franklin’s biopic Respect being omitted from all categories, her family wants answers. The highly-anticipated film starred Jennifer Hudson, whom Franklin handpicked to play her, in the lead role.

The singer’s niece, Sabrina Owens, tells TMZ she’s disappointed about the Oscar snub because Owens feels Hudson shined as Franklin and deserves the recognition of the award. Hudson already has an Oscar in the “Best Supporting Actress” category for her role as Effie White in the 2006 musical film Dreamgirls. Owens also told the media outlet that Respect was Franklin’s prized possession in her final years. She was heavily involved in getting the film into production. The biopic had been years in the making.

Per Owens, Franklin took great pride in her work, especially the film to truly showcase her life story. Owens said Franklin would have wanted Hudson recognized by the academy.

The “Chain of Fools” singer’s cousin, Brenda Franklin Corbit, shares similar sentiments. Corbit told TMZ that she’s heartbroken about Hudson not being nominated and feels it’s a huge mistake. The family as a whole doesn’t believe anyone besides Hudson could have pulled off the role. Corbit says Franklin would have been outraged at the snub. Franklin reportedly had her eye set on the nomination when she was alive and creating the project.

The 2021 film was delayed release several times due to the coronavirus pandemic but earned favorable reviews from critics. Respect made $31 million at the box office by the end of its theatrical run.

Hudson was a close friend of Franklin’s and spent much time with the legendary singer. The former American Idol contestant was also an executive producer on the film.

Hudson worked hard to transform into Franklin for the movie, specifically to learn Franklin’s vocal style. Hudson’s voice is higher and clearer, while Franklin’s has a more blues-tone and grit. “I was using her approach, just allowing whatever that influence is that she’s had on me to come through, while using her inflections and different nuances,” Hudson told The New York Times. “It was more about the feeling than matching the notes.”