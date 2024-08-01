Jimmy Kimmel Won't Host 2025 Oscars — Movie Fans Weigh In

Jimmy Kimmel has closed the curtains on his Oscar hosting. The comedian-turned-late-night-talk-show-host has reportedly declined an offer to host the 2024 Academy Awards, and movie fans have some thoughts about it.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, ABC and the Academy asked Kimmel to host the show again in 2025, but he opted not to take them up on the offer. Next, they're said to have reached out to John Mulaney, but he also turned them down. While Mulaney has never hosted the show in the past, Kimmel has hosted it four times, including the past two years in a row, so he seemed like a shoo-in.

Scroll down to see what Oscar-watchers are saying in the wake of the surprising news, including who fans want to see take the stage for hosting the big awards show next year.