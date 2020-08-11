Robin Williams Mourned on 6th Anniversary of His Death
Actor Robin Williams is being mourned by fan on social media, on the day that marks the 6th anniversary of his death. Williams spent decades as a comedian and actor, making the whole world laugh with hilarious movie roles and stand-up comedy observations that would have audiences rolling with laughter. It is not a stretch, nor mere lip-service, to say that Williams was truly one of the greatest comedians who ever lived.
In addition to bringing laughter and smiles, Williams also starred in a number of dramatic films that captured his brilliant range and allowed fans to see the true emotional depth of his talent. Throughout his incredible career, Williams was nominated for four Academy Awards. He finally won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar in 1997, for his role in Good Will Hunting. He also won two Emmy awards, as well as multiple Golden Globe and Grammy awards. Sadly, Williams died in 2014, with his death being ruled a suicide by the coroners office. Now, fans of the late film and comedy icon are sharing heartfelt memorials on social media. Scroll down to read what they are saying.
On this day 6 years ago, we lost a beautiful soul. ❤️ "Everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about. Be kind." - Robin Williams pic.twitter.com/jk9ukpWuTx— Chill Vibes (@ChiIIVlbes) August 11, 2020
6 years ago today, we sadly lost Robin Williams, the legendary actor & comedian who starred in ‘Good Will Hunting’, ‘Aladdin’, ‘Hook’, ‘Jumanji’, ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ and ‘Good Morning Vietnam’.
“No matter what people tell you, words and ideas can change the world.” - Robin Williams pic.twitter.com/eVA5pcMSSo— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 11, 2020
“O Captain, My Captain!” 6 years ago today. We lost the great Robin Williams. Rest In Power. #RobinWilliams pic.twitter.com/XSPA0vfaKs— SynGearsA7X🥡🕹💯🎧 (@GearsASAP) August 11, 2020
Thank you for trying your hardest to make us happy #RobinWilliams 💚
You succeeded wildly. You are one of my favorite people in the entire world. You are missed, you are loved.
Rest in Love, Robin Williams ❤️ Thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you pic.twitter.com/CWnS4HSgB4— Mychal (@mychal3ts) August 11, 2020
Can not belive its been 6 years since the World lost this wonderful man 😭😭#RobinWilliams pic.twitter.com/AE88Ycf813— totally excellent becca ☀️ (@excellentbecca) August 11, 2020
“make your life spectacular” —— michelle (@ddarveyy) August 11, 2020
six years since we lost this incredible human, “o captain, my captain”, the world misses you #RobinWilliams 💔pic.twitter.com/qazwD5Iife
If you trace our recent history, you'll find it all started going wrong when we lost #RobinWilliams 6 years ago. Some people just hold the very fabric of the existence together. #ripRobinWilliams pic.twitter.com/A2bFvPG5gN— The Sting (@TheSting17) August 11, 2020
Six year's ago the world lost a talented Man, always remembered, sadly missed— Anne Walker (@AnneWal64098022) August 11, 2020
R I P Robin Williams#RobinWilliams pic.twitter.com/SNmWDMbiLU
Remembering #RobinWilliams pic.twitter.com/1oyMk4JlYt— BossLogic (@Bosslogic) August 11, 2020
6 years ago today we lost a great.— Matthew Santoro (@MatthewSantoro) August 11, 2020
RIP legend. ❤️#RobinWilliams#WhatDreamsMayCome pic.twitter.com/Ba4ZsImZIc
#OnThisDay 6 years ago an Iconic Comedian passed away. Never Forgotten, Always Missed and Forever Loved. RIP #RobinWilliams (1951-2014). ❤💔🙏 pic.twitter.com/Fl3LWkpLem— jonathan perron (@jonathanperron3) August 11, 2020
6 years ago the world lost an incredible human being that’s made an entire generation laugh on the roughest days.— Lakers Queen 💜💛👑 (@whodatqueen1) August 11, 2020
Rest In Peace #RobinWilliams we miss you 💔 pic.twitter.com/4B1iSonJN1
Remembering #RobinWilliams.— 🏈🧡Raechelle🧡🏈 (@ReddHeadd_13) August 11, 2020
6 years already. 😪 pic.twitter.com/ZZrXNJZzsb
It's been 6 years since we lost this legend. And it still hurts 💔
R.I.P Robin Williams. We miss you ❤ pic.twitter.com/UnpP4xopqB— Laura Mary (@LauraRebelSolo) August 10, 2020
“No matter what people tell you, words and ideas can change the world.” #RobinWilliams
💙07.21.51 - 08.11.14💙 pic.twitter.com/YgrTz8zD60— Tana Korpics (@TanaKorpicsDP) August 11, 2020
Six years ago, #RobinWilliams died by suicide, sending a wave of shock and grief around the world. People wanted answers. What we were left with was inadequate. Perhaps what Williams' death underscored best is what many of us are often scared to admit: suicide can touch anyone.— Alia E. Dastagir (@alia_e) August 11, 2020
It's been 6 years already 💔#RobinWilliams pic.twitter.com/wYUsGJucat— Σουλτάνα η Φωφώ (@Fofoka_Soultana) August 11, 2020
The worst thing in life is to end up with people that make you feel all alone.
—Robin Williams— Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) August 11, 2020
(July 21, 1951 - August 11, 2014) pic.twitter.com/6kT0VTcpvH
Remembering Robin Williams today 💔 Here is he is with the real Patch Hunter Adams #RobinWilliams #PatchAdams pic.twitter.com/KTM9i6BYqn— Sammy Payne (@SunshineSammyP) August 11, 2020
His death hit me the hardest for so many reasons that we all share. O Captain My Captain! So sorely missed. #RobinWilliams pic.twitter.com/dUFLLGG5yV— MKay (@NoPinkCadillac2) August 11, 2020
Six years ago today saw the passing of one of cinemas greatest legends. Never forgotten. Robin Williams. 1951-2014. pic.twitter.com/Id1Gnkcxc6— Popcornography (@PopCorn_Media) August 11, 2020
Taking a moment to remember the celebrity loss that has impacted me the most. The genius and sadness of a man Robin Williams, who passed away today 6 years ago.🥀 pic.twitter.com/4aXAtY39cZ— ᑕᖇᗩIG 🧊 (@EyeoftheStormZ) August 11, 2020
Always in our hearts #RobinWilliams 🤍🙏 pic.twitter.com/JnaFGALrJN— 𝒲𝑖𝑙𝑑𝑓𝑙𝑜𝑤𝑒𝑟 🤍 (@storyofanother_) August 11, 2020
It's been 6 years since we lost #RobinWilliams. His death hit me so hard, I had grown up with him & felt affinity with him as he spoke so openly about his mental health issues. He brought so much joy to my life, I loved him so much. It still affects me even now.— Bex | BLM (@BeckySnowden92) August 11, 2020
If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.