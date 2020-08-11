Robin Williams Mourned on 6th Anniversary of His Death

Actor Robin Williams is being mourned by fan on social media, on the day that marks the 6th anniversary of his death. Williams spent decades as a comedian and actor, making the whole world laugh with hilarious movie roles and stand-up comedy observations that would have audiences rolling with laughter. It is not a stretch, nor mere lip-service, to say that Williams was truly one of the greatest comedians who ever lived.

In addition to bringing laughter and smiles, Williams also starred in a number of dramatic films that captured his brilliant range and allowed fans to see the true emotional depth of his talent. Throughout his incredible career, Williams was nominated for four Academy Awards. He finally won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar in 1997, for his role in Good Will Hunting. He also won two Emmy awards, as well as multiple Golden Globe and Grammy awards. Sadly, Williams died in 2014, with his death being ruled a suicide by the coroners office. Now, fans of the late film and comedy icon are sharing heartfelt memorials on social media. Scroll down to read what they are saying.