Robin Williams' Daughter Zelda Shares Hilarious Response to Dad Trending

Robin Williams has been trending on Twitter, and his daughter Zelda shared a hilarious response to it. After seeing that he late father was being talked about by many users, Zelda tweeted, "See’s Dad randomly trending again. Confirms he hasn’t come back as the first zombie. Goes back to daily life." She also shared a gif of Denzel Washington from the film Fallen, in which he's expressing a sign of relief.

Many of Williams' fans replied to Zelda's post, with one tweeting back, "Every time I see his name trend I'm just like 'this better be tons of people saying how amazing he is to the point it started a trend again' and thankfully it always is." Another fan joked, "I mean, if the zombie apocalypse was starting, I feel like it starting with 'GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOD MORNING BRAINNNNNNS' or 'My first day as a zombie and I'm getting hunger for brains flashes' isn't exactly under my worst case scenario booklet." One last fan wrote, "I'm sad he's gone, but if one person were going to come back, even as zombie, I hope it's him. He'd still be funny and hopefully kind. And if he needed to feed, I'd step up for that."

When Robin Williams is trending 🤣 https://t.co/bYfyRl5YWT — eDiggyy (@EDiggyy) May 10, 2021

Williams died by suicide in 2014, in his Paradise Cay, California, home at the age of 63. In 2019, Zelda took to social media to memorialize her father, writing about her feelings five years after his untimely death. "It’s that time of year again," Zelda's post began. "Everyone who has dealt with loss knows the pain of certain anniversaries, moments full of memory that come round like clockwork and usurp all others, no matter how hard you may try to prepare for or avoid them. These weeks are the hardest for me, and thus, you’ll see me a lot less, if at all."

"For all the internet’s good intentions in expressing to me their fondness for dad, it’s very overwhelming to have strangers need me to know how much they cared for him right now," she continued. "It’s harder still to be expected to reach back. So while I’ve got the strength, consider this my one open armed response, before I go take my yearly me time to celebrate his and my birthdays in peace."

"Thank you for loving him. Thank you for supporting him and his life’s work. Thank you for missing him. I do too," she concluded her heartfelt post.