Robin Thicke’s Pregnant Girlfriend Recreates ‘American Beauty’ Rose Petal Scene

Robin Thicke’s pregnant girlfriend April Love Geary recreated an iconic American Beauty scene, covering only her lady parts with red rose petals.

Geary posted the racy photo to Instagram late Tuesday night as she celebrated her 23rd birthday one day early.

Thicke, 40, surprised the mom-to-be with a romantic night at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

“SO EXTRA,” she captioned the photo of herself donning the petals with the hotel’s famous Martinique-printed robe around her shoulders.

“And it’s not even my birthday!! (tomorrow) I have the best boyfriend in the world!” Geary wrote alongside another photo of herself in the silk robe inside their hotel room. She was surrounded by large vases of stemmed red roses and other gifts from her pop star boyfriend.

Her 28-week baby bump was put on display in both snaps.

The couple’s romantic evening also included sparking cider and a variety of desserts like chocolate-covered strawberries and macarons, which she showed off on her Instagram Story.

“This is so cute!” she said of the spread. “Sparkling cider because I’m pregnant!”

Other gifts included a bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, a keychain and magnet professing her love for bulldogs and something special from Gucci.

Geary and the “Blurred Lines” singer announced their pregnancy in August by showing a sonogram photo on Instagram.

“Robin and I are very excited to share with you all that we’re having a baby! The due date is March 1st, [Thicke’s late father] Alan’s birthday!” Later, the couple revealed they are expecting a girl.

Thicke is already a father to 7-year-old son Julian Fuego, whom he shares with ex-wife Paula Patton.

Patton and Thicke separated in February 2014 after nearly 21 years together, and she filed for divorce in October 2014. The couple’s divorce was finalized in March 2015, but they became wrapped in a custody dispute earlier this year, which has since been resolved.

