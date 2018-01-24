Did Robert Pattison Cozy Up To Bella Hadid in Paris?

Robert Pattison and Bella Hadid may have been spotted together in Paris, but any chance of a possible relationship has been squashed.

Appearing at the Dior Hommes Menswear show in Paris, the duo was photographed standing closely together, immediately sparking rumors that they had been cozying up and that a possible romance had been ignited. But according to Gossip Cop, Pattison and Hadid are nothing more than friends.

The outlet, which was quick to address the rumors and kill the flames, stated that the duo was simply photographed standing next to one another and that they are not at all romantically involved, but had rather both been attending the event due to their close ties to the fashion house.

Pattison, who first signed with Dior in 2013, has been the face of Dior for years and was featured in a Dior Homme campaign for the Fall 2017 collection. He has also been featured in ads for the label’s spring collection and cologne. Meanwhile, Hadid, 21, was named the face of Dior in 2016 and has appeared in ads for their makeup line and other products.

Sources close to Pattison told the outlet that the romantic linking to Hadid was “wrong,” while a source close to Hadid said that it was “dumb.”

While fans may be rooting for a coupling of the two, both Pattison and Hadid are busy focusing on their careers. Pattison, 31, is set to star in two new films this year, including Damsel and High Life. Hadid is slated to appear in multiple fashion events.