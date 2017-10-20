Robert Pattinson’s Split From FKA Twigs Might Not Stick

Robert Pattinson is still holding out hope that he and his ex-fiancé FKA Twigs will end up together.

The two were engaged in early 2015 but recently split after being in a relationship for more than two years. A source close to the Twilight star confirmed to People magazine that they called it quits and gave an update on where their relationship might be headed in the future.

“They did break up,” the source said. “It was very recent.”

One of the major factors contributing to their breakup was the distance and time apart due to their busy work schedules. Pattinson, 31, has been busy appearing in a number of movies and Twigs, 31, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, has been pursuing her music career.

“He is on a press tour and she is working on her new album. And I think it’s timing,” the source said. “They’ve been all over the place. They have not seen each other in probably two months.”

The source explained that there is no bad blood between the two despite the breakup.

“It wasn’t vicious,” the insider continued.

Even though they are no longer in a relationship, for the time being, Pattinson still wants to make Twigs his wife at some point in the future.

“I think they will eventually get back together,” the source said. “He still loves her and I think that’s the girl he wants to marry.”

In fact, Twigs still has the engagement ring Pattinson gave her.

“It’s not out of the realm of possibility that they could get back together and it’s more like they are taking a break,” the source continued. “It’s not like he asked for the ring. She still has it.”

Pattinson and Twigs were first photographed hanging out together in 2014. Several months later, their romance was confirmed after he showed up at one of her concerts with a bouquet of roses.