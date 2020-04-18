Robert Irwin Shares Rare, Tender Photo From Sister Bindi’s Wedding to Chandler Powell

Robert Irwin shared two sweet photos from his sister Bindi Irwin‘s wedding day, and fans are gushing. Bindi tied the knot to husband Chandler Powell on March 25. Irwin had the honor of walking his sister down the aisle on her special day and showed their moment with fans on Instagram, along with a cute family photo that included Irwin, Bindi, their mom Terri Irwin, and Powell, along with a few animal friends.

“Walking my sister down the aisle was one of the most special moments of my life [heart emoji] Bindi, you are the most amazing sister and friend, always there for me through it all and I just couldn’t be happier you found Chandler. And Chandler, I am so happy to now welcome you into our family as my brother. March 25 was a truly beautiful day!” he captioned the sweet memories.

Videos by PopCulture.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Irwin (@robertirwinphotography) on Apr 16, 2020 at 3:32pm PDT

One fan wrote, “This is the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen,” while someone else echoed, “What a BEAUTIFUL family. What a great brother you are.” Several other fans shared their loving thoughts, one even mentioning their late father Steve Irwin. “Bravo!! Your dad would be so proud!”

While their father may not have been there in person, they certainly honored him with a special ceremony. “Today we celebrated life and reveled in every beautiful moment we shared together in our Australia Zoo gardens,” Bindi captioned in a sweet photo on social media. “Mum helped me get ready, Robert walked me down the aisle, Chandler became my husband and together we lit a candle in Dad’s memory. We shared tears and smiles and love.” The two got married at the Australia Zoo in Queensland.

Since the two stuck to their original wedding date despite the coronavirus outbreak, they weren’t able to have any guests at their special ceremony. Their wedding took place just before Australia enacted strict guidelines on social gatherings to slow the spread. She let fans know that they had to “change everything” about their special day in order to conform to what was happening and stated that it wasn’t an easy decision by any means.

“We wish all of our friends and family could have been there with us, however it’s lovely that we will be able to share photos and videos,” she wrote. “Right now we’re encouraging the world to hold onto hope and love, which will carry us forward during this profound time in history.” She added, “Thankfully, since we all live at Australia Zoo as a family, we could be there for each other. To everyone reading this – stay safe, social distance and remember LOVE WINS!”