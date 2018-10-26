Robert De Niro Breaks Silence After Bomb Scare: ‘People Must Vote’

Legendary actor Robert De Niro has broken his silence after a recent bomb scare, urging how “people must vote.”

According to Entertainment Weekly, the Goodfellas star was sent a package believed to contain a pipe bomb to his Tribeca Productions office. The NYPD determined that the device was apparently a match for others that had been sent to news outlets and political figures the same week.

“I thank God no one’s been hurt, and I thank the brave and resourceful security and law enforcement people for protecting us,” De Niro said in his statement following news of the potentially explosive device. “There’s something more powerful than bombs, and that’s your vote. People MUST vote!”

The working theory appears to be that the devices were sent to politicians and other individuals with direction connection or ties the Democratic party, as well as news outlets that have been critical of President Donald Trump and his administration.

De Niro certainly falls in line with that criteria, as — among other things — he took the stage at the 2018 Tony Awards and infamously said, “F— Trump. It’s no longer ‘Down with Trump,’ it’s F— Trump.”

George Soros, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Eric Holder, Joe Biden, CNN’s Manhattan office, Maxine Waters, Joe Biden, John Brennan, James Clapper, and Cory Booker all received similar devices.

Following the package-bomb reports, President Trump spoke out against the act of domestic terror, tweeting, “The safety of the American People is my highest priority.”

The safety of the American People is my highest priority. I have just concluded a briefing with the FBI, Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security, and the U.S. Secret Service… pic.twitter.com/nEUBcq4NOh — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2018

He later took to Twitter again to share his thoughts on how the bomb scare was being reported, implying that CNN specifically was pointing a finger at him for anti-Democratic rhetoric.

“Funny how lowly rated CNN, and others, can criticize me at will, even blaming me for the current spate of Bombs and ridiculously comparing this to September 11th and the Oklahoma City bombing,” Trump tweeted, “yet when I criticize them they go wild and scream, ‘it’s just not Presidential!’ “

Funny how lowly rated CNN, and others, can criticize me at will, even blaming me for the current spate of Bombs and ridiculously comparing this to September 11th and the Oklahoma City bombing, yet when I criticize them they go wild and scream, “it’s just not Presidential!” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2018

At this time, an arrest has been made in connection to the suspicious packages in South Florida, but no other details have been made available.

