Rob Lowe Throws Shade at Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman After Indictments

Rob Lowe reflected on how hardworking his sons are in the midst of Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman’s involvement in a college admissions bribery scheme.

The actor, who has gotten in trouble for his social media humor in the past, retweeted his son, John Owen Lowe’s rant on the subject, in a since-deleted quote tweet where he said he was “Very proud of my honest, hardworking sons,” seemingly bashing the parents involved in the scandal.

News broke Tuesday that Loughlin and Huffman were among about 50 parents who allegedly paid bribes, some as large as $6 million, to get their children into top schools across the U.S.

John took to Twitter after news broke to express his feelings about the “horrible” and “gross” actions of the parents, stealing a spot on those schools from students who deserve them.

“I studied for MONTHS for the SAT. Twice, sometimes three times a week,” wrote John, who attended Stanford University. “Tons of practice tests. Ended up taking the SAT multiple times as well. College apps were no joke… the amount of stress kids put into that to potentially lose a spot to someone unfairly is horrible.”

Still proud of this achievement. Happy for everyone out there who earned their accomplishments…and really sad for those who were never allowed the opportunity. pic.twitter.com/P7rDMGJfuU — John Owen Lowe (@Johnny_L0we) March 12, 2019

“And let me say: I’m incredibly grateful that I had the privilege and opportunity to have a tutor and to afford practice test programs,” John added. “A lot of kids don’t. And to think of them losing their chance at their dream school to someone undeserving is really, really gross.”

John also posted a family portrait from his graduation, writing, “Still proud of this achievement. Happy for everyone out there who earned their accomplishments … and really sad for those who were never allowed the opportunity.”

Both Huffman and Loughlin were arrested and faced a federal judge this week for their involvement in the scandal. The Desperate Housewives star and her husband, William H. Macy, allegedly made a charitable contribution of $15,000 to participate in a college entrance exam cheating scheme for their eldest daughter. However, Macy was not arrested.

The Full House star, who has since been dropped from Hallmark Channel projects, and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, reportedly paid $500,000 to have their two daughters, among them YouTube star Olivia Jade, named as recruits to the University of Southern California’s robing team despite neither of them ever playing the sport.

Both Huffman and Loughlin will face more charges in a Boston court on March 29. Should they be found guilty of the crimes, both actresses could face time behind bars.