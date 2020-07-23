Rob Kardashian Goes Shirtless With New Instagram Profile Photo

Rob Kardashian is going shirtless! The 33-year-old switched up his Instagram profile photo and swapped his old one out with a new one and he's showing off some skin. The image shows Kardashian enjoying some food while shirtless along what looks like the California coast.

Within the last several years, the father-of-one has stayed out of the public eye as much as possible. It appears he wants to just focus on being a dad and a brother to his family. While he's not been on his family's popular reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians for several years now, he also doesn't run his Instagram either, instead being managed by Jenner Communications.

(Photo: Instagram)

Although he doesn't post many images himself or that include him, his profile — which has 1.7 million followers — shares a lot of sweet moments with his daughter Dream. While most photos lately have been of the adorable 3-year-old, he did share a picture of his sister Kendall Jenner while they two enjoyed a beach day together. While his new profile photo gives fans a sense of hope that he's gaining his confidence back, it was a huge step for him to get back on social media in the first place. Kardashian returned the same time his sister Khloé Kardashian turned 36, sharing a photo and captioning it "Woo back baby" while enjoying his sister's birthday bash.

According to one source who spoke to Us Weekly, the Arthur George designer has been in a "good mental state." "The combo of all those things and time has really paid off with his fitness and his body," the insider said, which could be why he decided to go topless in his new profile picture. "He's really focused on being a parent, he lives for Dream and that keeps him in a good place."

When the Kardashian and Jenner family decided to host their own reality show in 2007, Kardashian was a multi-season regular. However, for the last several years he's made a deliberate effort to stay off the show and out of the public eye as much as possible. However, his sister Khloé did hint that he may return as he continues to build his confidence and feel better all-around. "We always say when it becomes unfun and we're all, like, dreading doing something, then hang it up," the Good American designer told E! News in July according to Us. "I mean, it's not gonna last forever and we know that. I think we're so OK with that. But, like, for (Kourtney Kardashian), if she wasn't feeling like that was her happy place, by all means, we don't want anyone to do that. [...] My brother's coming back around. Like, he's feeling more confident (and) comfortable. So I think he just started a whole new season."