Rob Kardashian Resurfaces on Social Media Posting Halloween Troll Photo, and Fans Spot a Transformation

Fans finally got their first look at Rob Kardashian‘s weight loss transformation when he posted a photo of his Halloween costume. The reality star has been absent from the public eye in recent months, even on his own social media feed. On Friday, Kardashian finally changed that.

Kardashian was dressed as Papa Troll for Halloween when he made his return to Instagram this weekend. However, the pink wig was not the only transformation fans had their eyes on. The reality star has been hard at work getting healthy and losing weight, and after months of anticipation, he finally unveiled his progress on Friday.

Kardashian posed with his mother, Kris Jenner, who wore a Day of the Dead costume for the holiday. He looked trim in his green pants, green vest and Halfway Dead t-shirt, representing his own brand. His costume matched that of his daughter, Dream, who was dressed as Princess Poppy from the Trolls movie.

View this post on Instagram Halloween 2019 🎃 @halfwaydead 💀🖤 @krisjenner A post shared by Rob Kardashian (@robkardashianofficial) on Nov 1, 2019 at 4:27pm PDT

Kardashian even took his costume out for a spin, making his first public appearance in 17 months according to a report by the Daily Mail. He attended Drake’s Halloween Party at a nightclub called Delilah in Los Angeles, California.

Fans remarked on Kardashian’s progress, filling the comment section with encouraging notes and messages of adoration. Kardashian became self-conscious in the past when his physical fitness was compared to that of his famous sisters, all of whom have worked as models at some point or another. Kardashian has said that he is hard at work in the gym trying to re-prioritize his physical health, but he has not taken fans along for the ride so far.

“Looking good,” one fan wrote.

“Rob you’re so cute,” added another.

“Lol awww Rob posted!” a third person commented. “He loves his mom!”

Recent reports have said that Kardashian was feeling better after months of healthy living, and he is close to returning to reality TV. Sources told In Touch Weekly that he had not reached his goal just yet, but he had made dramatic improvements to his confidence.

“Rob still struggles with his weight. He has slimmed down a bit. He feels better about himself, and that’s amazing,” the insider said.

They added that the family association was a big factor in Kardashian’s self-image issues.

“Rob’s weight wasn’t just an issue for him. Some of his family members didn’t understand and were less than sympathetic. They know better now,” they revealed.

“It’s still an uphill battle, but Rob is determined to show all the haters that he’s not down for the count,” the source went on. “He promises that he’ll be back in front of the cameras, but only when he’s good and ready.”