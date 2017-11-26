Rob Kardashian Drops Rare Photo in the Midst of Ongoing Blac Chyna Drama

Rob Kardashian has had a tumultuous year die to his controversial social media posts about Blac Chyna, but he’s slowly making his presence felt again.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member has been popping back up to share the occasion shot of he and Chyna‘s daughter, Dream Kardashian.

In the latest post, Dream is shown snacking in her high-chair while the proud papa snaps a pic.

He captioned the photo, “GOOD morning my pretty mama.”

It’s a simple post, but it has already racked up 20,000 likes.

This wholesome shot is far cry from Rob’s explicit drop of nude photos and rants about Chyna back in the summer. Those posts got him nearly exiled from social media and sued by Chyna for a variety of reasons.

