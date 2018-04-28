Rob Kardashian Responds to Kanye West’s Twitter Rant

Rob Kardashian only kind words to say about Kanye West’s Twitter rants.

The only Kardashian brother took to Twitter Friday, sending a message of love to his brother-in-law.

I Love You Kanye. https://t.co/IScSsGFvFN — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) April 27, 2018

“I Love You Kanye,” Kardashian wrote. The message was a response to West’s Thursday, April 26 tweet which read: “Try telling people you love them it actually feels weird at first. We’re really good at hating each other. We have to get good at loving each other.”

The Arthur George designer kept spreading good thoughts by posting a photo of daughter Dream shortly after. He captioned the photo of the 17-month old with heart and halo emojis.

West is currently in the midst of one of his most controversial twitter sprees ever. The rapper found himself surrounded by backlash after sharing his philosophical and political views, including his support for President Donald Trump.

“You don’t have to agree with Trump, but the mob can’t make me not love him,” West wrote Wednesday. “We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.”

Trump responded positively to the shoutout from West and quote retweeted the message from his official account.

“Thank you Kanye, very cool!” Trump wrote.

West has said he did not vote in the 2016 presidential election, but would’ve voted for Trump. He apparently didn’t see Trump’s response right away, but someone showed it to him via an Instagram post, which West later tweeted an image of.

Amid his political posts, West even posted a photo of himself wearing one of Trump’s signature “Make America Great Again” caps, and even proudly showed off the fact that the hat was signed by POTUS himself.

West later made headlines when he tweeted a screenshot of a conversation between him and his good friend John Legend, who asked West to take back his stance on Trump.

“Hey it’s JL. I hope you’ll reconsider aligning yourself with Trump. You’re way too powerful and influential to endorse who he is and what he stands for,” the “All of Me” singer wrote.

“As you know, what you say really means something to your fans. They are loyal to you and respect your opinion. So many people who love you feel betrayed right now because they know the harm that Trump’s policies cause, especially to people of color. Don’t let this be part of your legacy. You’re the greatest artist of our generation,” Legend said.

In his response, West wrote that although he “loves” Legend, he accused him of “manipulating his free thought.”

“I love you John and I appreciate your thoughts. You bringing up my fans or my legacy is a tactic based on fear used to manipulate my free thought,” he said.

About half an hour later, West tweeted that he shared his conversation with Legend “to show that there are people around me that disagree with me and voice their opinion. I respect everyone’s opinion but I stand my ground.”