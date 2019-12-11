Rob Kardashian Drops Flirty Comment on Model Ayana Charm’s Photos

Rob Kardashian is shooting his shot with Ayana Charm! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians brother had no issue flirting publicly with the Instagram model on Twitter Tuesday, retweeting a sultry set of photos Charm had shared earlier in the day, adding two devil emojis and a four leaf clover to it.

Charm hasn’t responded publicly at this point, but plenty of Kardashian’s followers noticed what he was trying to do, chiming in under his replies.

Okaaay Robert you better shoot that shot 😂 — Maaaani🇯🇲 (@midtownmulaa) December 10, 2019

Okay we see you Rob🧐 — Kia Humphrey (@KiaHumphrey3) December 10, 2019

Robert Chill 💀💀 — yep (@markofquestionn) December 10, 2019

Kardashian hasn’t been in a serious relationship since the fraught end of his relationship with former fiancée, Blac Chyna, who is also the mother of his 3-year-old daughter. But he’s no stranger to flirting with women on social media, sending Twitter into a spiral back in June when he tweeted a series of messages for Dominican singer Natti Natasha, including a retweet of a nearly-naked photo shoot with the caption “Oh hi.”

Things got a little messier from there, when big sister Khloé Kardashian made her way into the fray. “Rob what’s going on here?!?! Who is this girl?” she tweeted, responded to her brother and the singer’s plans to see each other soon with, “See you soon? Ugh hummm.”

“Do I know you?” Rob answered, trying to blow his sister off, although it appears that things with Natasha didn’t work out in the end anyways.

The sock designer is definitely looking for love, however, a source close to him told E! News last month.

“Rob is single but would like to date. He wants to find someone to spend time with and share his life with,” the insider said. “He doesn’t want to be single and has tried to meet someone.. He’s starting to feel better about himself and is feeling more hopeful.”

