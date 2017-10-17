Exclusive: Court Documents Reveal Photo of Rob Kardashian With Hand Full of Pills, Suicide Suggested

The mental and physical abuse Blac Chyna endured from ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian has been detailed in a 59-page court filing obtained exclusively by PopCulture.com.

The details of the 11 Causes of Action and naming of seven Kardashian members as Defendants filed by Lisa Bloom, the attorney for Blac Chyna, provide a glimpse into the traumatic interaction with the socialite-turned-reality-television family.

Within the mix of detailed accounts are Kardashian’s inappropriate interactions with the mother of his child, including a series of text messages sent to Chyna that ended with a handful of pills and threatened Kardashian’s suicide.

The documents showed seven pictures of messages (shown below) in which Kardashian sent 64 texts to the one reply from Chyna.

His side of the conversation detailed his suicide multiple times.

They read as follows:

Chyna is being represented by Lisa Bloom, founder of The Bloom Firm, a firm the specialized in civil litigation, excessive force, sexual harassment, media & high profile cases and reputation management. Bloom has personally represented Amber Rose, Mischa Barton, Janice Dickinson, Kathy Griffin, as well as the Plaintiffs in the Usher lawsuit and the female victim in the Kevin Hart situation.

Bloom said in the documents that the hostile nature of the relationship — including the threat of suicide — is something that was not unusual for Kardashian and impacted the natural flow of life for Chyna.

“It was not uncommon for Rob Kardashian to threaten to kill himself in a sick attempt to manipulate her,” she said. “Rob was relentless in constantly harassing (Blac Chyna) such that when (she) blocked one email address, (he) simply created a new email address so that he could continue harassing her.

“In the two months prior to Rob Kardashian’s social media rant on July 5, 2017, (Blac Chyna) was forced to change her phone number at least three times to avoid (his) harassment and abusive attempts to manipulate her through threats of suicide.”

The cause for action in the case is listed as assault; battery; distribution of private materials (Civil Code 1708.85); domestic violence (Civil Code 1708.6); harassment; intrusion into private affairs; false light; disclosure of private facts; defamation (libel); interference with contractual relations, and interference in prospective economic relations.