Are Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Getting Back Together?

Blac Chyna is back in the dating game following her split with boyfriend YBN Almighty Jay, but is there a chance she could go back to ex-boyfriend Rob Kardashian?

Blac Chyna has found herself a single lady following the ending of her three-month relationship with 18-year-old rapper YBN Almighty Jay, but when asked by TMZ reporters if there is any chance of the 30-year-old mom-of-two getting back together with ex-boyfriend Rob Kardashian, who she shares 19-month-old daughter Dream Kardashian with, Chyna could do nothing more than laugh in response.

Could Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian be getting back together? 🤔🤞 pic.twitter.com/3LwejtIIPn — TMZ (@TMZ) June 22, 2018

The exes, who began dating in 2016, welcomed their daughter in November of that year, became engaged, and then broke things off in 2017, have had a contentious relationship since their official split.

In July 2017, Kardashian went on a social media tirade against his ex, accusing her of cheating and posting sexually explicit photos of her online. The incident led Chyna to file for a restraining order against Kardashian, though the two eventually worked things out and settled their bitter custody battle, agreeing to co-parent.

Both exes have also accused each other of domestic abuse, with Kardashian alleging that Chyna had attempted to strangle him with an iPhone charger as well as going on a rampage that included destroying walls and fixtures in the house. Meanwhile, Chyna accused Kardashian of assault, battery, domestic violence, and harassment, among others.

Most recently, Chyna celebrated Kardashian on Father’s Day by accusing him of not paying child support, writing “Wow Tyga and Rob …… no child support BOSS B— ALL 201……..” on her Instagram Story. The message also referenced her other ex, Tyga, who is the father of 5-year-old son King Cairo.

Sources for Rob Kardashian claimed that the accusation was inaccurate and that Kardashian does in fact pay his child support.

Chyna recently split from her short time boyfriend YBN Almighty Jay, who made the official announcement via his Instagram Story. A source close to the 30-year-old alleged that she called it quits due to the young rapper’s wandering eye and seeming infidelity.

While some have wondered if Chyna will be moving on to a new man, she is reportedly taking the time to focus her attention on herself and her children.

“They split very recently. She’s doing really well. She is focused on her children, her health and her fitness,” a source close to Chyna revealed.

Chyna was recently spotted attending son Cairo’s kindergarten graduation and was earlier seen playfully giving daughter Dream pink hair extensions.