Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's Revenge Porn Legal Drama Comes to an End

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's lengthy legal battle is finally over. Entertainment Tonight reported that they reached a settlement shortly before it was set to go to trial. The case stems back to 2017 when Kardashian posted a series of naked images of a woman that was claimed to be Chyna, whose real name is Angela White. She subsequently filed for a restraining order against her ex, with whom she shares her daughter Dream.

Kardashian and Chyna's trial was set to begin soon, with jury selection reportedly scheduled to start on Monday. But, the exes managed to reach a settlement before getting to that point. As of right now, the terms of the settlement have not been revealed. ET did note that they reached out to lawyers for both Kardashian and Chyna for comment.

Kardashian and Chyna had a whirlwind relationship in 2016. They became engaged three months after they began dating in January 2016. The former couple welcomed their daughter, Dream, in November of that same year. The former Rob & Chyna stars broke up in December and things began to unravel a few months later.

In the summer of 2017, Chyna claimed that Kardashian posted a video on Instagram of her kissing another man. After they both accused the other of cheating, their issues came to a head when Kardashian posted NSFW photos of a woman claimed to be Chyna. Instagram subsequently disabled Kardashian's account, but he then took to Twitter to continue to allege that Chyna cheated on him. Chyna's then-lawyer, Walter Mosley, spoke out on the matter and said that it was an issue of "revenge porn."

In the lead-up to the trial, it was reported that Kardashian and Chyna were attempting to reach a settlement. ET reported that in late May, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star attempted to go forward with a settlement that they allegedly reached. Although, his team later claimed that Chyna and her current lawyer, Lynne Ciani, "repudiated the agreement and tried to back out of the deal because Chyna changed her mind." Ciani later shared a statement with ET about the situation.

"Under California law, settlement discussions are confidential. Rob Kardashian has violated California law by revealing alleged details of ongoing settlement discussions," Ciani said. "Chyna is permitted under California law to disclose that settlement discussions regarding her revenge porn case against her ex-fiancé are ongoing. When and if a confidential settlement is reached on this case, Chyna will alert the court first and then the media." While there were previously some issues regarding the matter, Kardashian and Chyna have finally reached their settlement.