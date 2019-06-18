‘Riverdale’ Star Cole Sprouse Hacked, Lewd Message About Lili Reinhart Posted

Riverdale star Cole Sprouse‘s Twitter account was hacked by someone who left a lewd message about the actor’s girlfriend, co-star Lili Reinhart.

Most of the tweets the hacker published were attempts to get more followers and attention to his or her other accounts. However, one message read, “I’m going to clap Lili’s cheeks again.” The hacker also retweeted another user who wrote “I’m onto [Lili Reinhart],” along with a devil and eye emojis.

Another message directed Twitter users to follow an account “for Cole’s nudes.”

Moments after the tweets were published, Sprouse and his team retook control of the account and deleted all the messages posted by the hacker.

This was not the first time Sprouse’s Twitter account has been hacked. In August 2018, both Sprouse and Reinhart were victims of a hacker who published several lewd messages referencing Sprouse’s time as a Disney Channel star. A post on Reinhart’s Twitter page included an explicit photo of an adult film star.

“Cole’s Twitter has been hacked BTW. F– people who do that, seriously,” Reinhart tweeted on Aug. 13, 2018.

Just weeks before that incident, Sprouse appeared to predict he would be the victim of hacking, writing on June 3, “The point is to establish a strange enough twitter that if someone hacks your shit it would just look like business as usual.”

Sprouse, 26, stars on The CW’s Riverdale as Jughead Jones, while Reinhart, 22, plays Betty Cooper on the Archie Comics-inspired drama.

The couple were rumored to be a romantic item off-set for years until they each began appearing in videos on their social media pages. They still like to keep their relationship private until Sprouse and Reinhart appeared on the red carpet together for Sprouse’s movie Five Feet Apart in March and attended the MET Gala in May. They have also begun openly speaking about their relationship in interviews.

In March, Sprouse told Glamour the most romantic gesture he has done for Reinhart was a road-trip date.

“I really like the road-trip date. I took my girlfriend on a date where we drove to this location deep into Canada, and I surprised her with a big hot-air balloon adventure, which was quite a bit of fun,” Sprouse said at the time. “I like traveling quite a bit. I like road-tripping. Those grand experiences always end up yielding the greatest memories — and the greatest romances.”

Riverdale‘s third season ended in May, but the show will be back for Season 4 on The CW in the fall.

Photo credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images