'Riverdale': Notable Name Possibly Joining Season 5 as Jughead's Girlfriend

Riverdale fans are bracing themselves for the seven year time jump that is going to propel the characters from high school into young adulthood. Season five will be one of great change, and some may be a bit controversial to viewers. Fans of the relationship Bughead (Betty and Jughead) could be in for some bad news. While the duo appeared loved up at the prom and beyond, there is a better than not chance that they've broken up during the time jump. Even more, teen drama royalty could be playing Jughead's new girlfriend.

Fans are speculating that The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev could be playing Jughead's live-in girlfriend, Jessica. According to The Hashtag Show, Jessica is a "train-wreck-y hipster" who is sick of Jughead focuses more on his novel than their relationship. People began to suspect that it could be Dobrev when she posted from the Riverdale set in November. Due to COVID restrictions, it is unlikely that she was able to just casually visit. Riverdale isn't all that different from Mystic Falls after all.

The Riverdale cast seems to be excited about the time jump and playing characters their own age instead of perpetual teens. KJ Apa told Entertainment Tonight that even though their characters are older, there will still be tons of relationship drama. "No one is even married yet! You know what I mean?" he said. "I mean, I know it's just a show, and it's what they believe, but 'endgame' is, like, what? Who they believe that person is going to end up dying with, pretty much, right? I don't know, man. We'll see what this season brings because there's a lot of s--- going on this season that might change people's minds maybe." Lili Reinhart also revealed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that Betty would be an FBI trainee following the jump.

Riverdale creator and executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa revealed to Entertainment Tonight that fans really have no idea what is in store in season five. "I think we want to drop you in the middle of something crazy," he teased. "It’s so funny, one of the things that I’ve been doing during the quarantine is watching episodes of teen shows that have graduated from high school to stories after high school. And you know, they’re pretty split evenly -- some of them go to college and some of them jump over college and kind of pick up on the other side of it."

"And, you know, to me high school was better than college," he explained. "And since all of our characters would be going to different colleges, my instinct has been to leapfrog over four years, and kind of pick up with everyone there."

