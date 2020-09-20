'Riverdale' Star Lili Reinhart Asks Fans to Leave Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston 'Alone' After Viral Table Read Moments

✖

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston drew attention on Thursday during a charity table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High. The Friends star called her ex-husband cute, and he seemingly blushed. Many fans talked about this viral moment, but Riverdale star Lili Reinhart wants fans to stop talking about it and leave the former couple in peace.

"Unpopular opinion: can we just leave Jennifer and Brad alone? Stop analyzing their every move and facial expression whenever they’re involved in something together. Let them live their lives in peace," Reinhart tweeted amid the online frenzy. Several fans responded with an agreement and promised to stop focusing on Pitt and Aniston. Others, however, did not share Reinhart's opinion.

"Unpopular opinion: they're celebrities and signed up for this s— and can simply just not read about it. Just about everyone would kill to have the privileges they have. There's more important things in the world lili," one fan countered. Others told her to let them "have this one" during a stressful 2020.

"Hi, Brad. You know how cute I always thought you were. I think you're so sexy. Will you come to me?" Aniston asked in character while recreating a scene from the 1992 film. In the chat window beside her, Pitt smiled sheepishly and looked away from the screen. Still, he kept the scene going to its embarrassing conclusion, where Linda finds Brad in a compromising position in the bathroom, and he says: "doesn't anybody f—ing knock anymore?"

In addition to Pitt and Aniston, the charity cast included Shia LaBeouf, Matthew McConaughey, Julia Roberts, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, Jimmy Kimmel and Sean Penn. The charity event benefited the emergency relief nonprofit organization, CORE, which Penn founded, as well as the criminal justice reform organization REFORM Alliance.

Aniston and Pitt previously drew attention as an A-list Hollywood couple. They were married from 2000-2005 but divorced and went on to marriages with other stars. Aniston is single after her split from Justin Theroux in February of 2018. Pitt also divorced his long-time wife Angelina Jolie but is reportedly dating model Nicole Poturalski.

With the scene taking place during the charity read, many fans expressed hope that the former couple would reconcile and spark excitement. Reinhart, on the other hand, is not concerned. She wants people to leave the two actors alone and focus on other issues other than whether they are currently an item 15 years after their highly-publicized split.