‘Riverdale’ Star Apologizes for Racially Insensitive Photo

Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty Cooper on The CW’s Riverdale, found herself in hot water this weekend when she tweeted a photo considered “racially insensitive.”

Lili tweeted this out but she never intended any harm, as you can see. pic.twitter.com/332i8XnvHR — satan (@nicky_vidaca) October 22, 2017

The image, seen above, is a DevianArt photo of a woman dressed as a “demon,” wearing a black bodysuit and black bodypaint covering her arms and face.

“Found my Halloween costume!! Inspired by the color of my soul,” the 21-year-old actress wrote. Reinhart later deleted the tweet and apologized after social media came for the star.

the IGNORANCE in these replies. blackface is not funny or cute & is racist regardless of intent — savannAHHHHH💫 (@savannxhjoy) October 22, 2017

People get offended by literally everything nowadays. Racism is a huge issue I agree but this wasn’t racism, seeing it as such is a reach. — 💀👻 (@ravishhme) October 22, 2017

oh. well personally i’d think of it as her soul being in total darkness but i couldnt blame some people either if they find it uncomfortable — andrea (@anndreyaaa) October 22, 2017

“I did not mean for my tweet to come off that way,” she wrote. “I can see how it was interpreted as being insensitive, completely. I saw the pic on a Halloween Instagram and didn’t think it would be interpreted as being racially insensitive.”

I did not mean for my tweet to come off that way. I can see how it was interpreted as being insensitive, completely. I saw the pic on a Halloween Instagram and didn’t think it would be interpreted as being racially insensitive. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) October 22, 2017



“I apologize. Never meant any harm. I can see how it could’ve been misinterpreted,” she added in another tweet.

I apologize. Never meant any harm. I can see how it could’ve been misinterpreted. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) October 22, 2017



The Twitter users who were appalled by the photo suggested Reinhart wanted to use blackface, something other celebrities have been called out for in the past, notes E! News.

For example, Julianne Hough was widely criticized in October 2013 for dressing up like Uzo Aduba’s character in Orange Is The New Black.

“I am a huge fan of the show Orange Is the New Black, actress Uzo Aduba, and the character she has created,” Hough said in a statement at the time. “It certainly was never my intention to be disrespectful or demeaning to anyone in any way. I realize my costume hurt and offended people and I truly apologize.”