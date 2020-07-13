Rita Wilson Pays Tribute to 'Beautiful Soul' Kelly Preston Following Actress' Death at 57

✖

Kelly Preston died of breast cancer on Sunday at age 57, and her friend Rita Wilson was one of many to pay tribute to the actress on social media after the news was announced. Wilson used Instagram to share a slideshow of photos of herself and Preston over the years including a photo with Preston's husband, John Travolta, and Wilson's husband, Tom Hanks.

"@therealkellypreston Such a beautiful soul, sparkling eyes exuding kindness and strength," Wilson wrote in her caption. "She found the joy in life. She loved fiercely. Loved her beautiful children Jett, Ella and Ben and loved her husband, @johntravolta She was a blast to work with, made everything more fun. She always supported others. Please keep Kelly, John, Jett, Ella and Ben in your prayers. She will be so missed." Preston died after a two-year battle with breast cancer and leaves behind Travolta and their children, 20-year-old daughter Ella and 9-year-old son Benjamin. Their son Jett died died at age 16 in January 2009.

A family representative for Preston confirmed her death in a statement to PEOPLE on Sunday and shared that the actress had wanted to keep her health battle private. "Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends," the rep said. "She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched. Her family asks for your understanding of their need for privacy at this time."

Travolta announced his wife's passing in an Instagram post on Sunday, writing that he was sharing the news "with a very heavy heart." "She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many," he wrote before thanking those who had supported Preston during her fight. "My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered," Travolta shared. "I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal."