Rita Ora Accused of Cultural Appropriation, Getting Slammed Online
Singer Rita Ora has been accused of cultural appropriation, and she is getting slammed over it online. The accusations emerged recently on Twitter, with the pop star being specifically accused of "Blackfishing" her fans. According to the Daily Mail, Ora and her family are from Albania, which they fled in 1991 during a long-standing war at the time.
Notably, Ora does not appear to have ever claimed to be Black, and in fact, clarified that she wasn't during an interview with Wendy Williams. In 2016, Ora was a guest on Williams' daytime talk show, and after introducing her, Williams said to the singer, "I thought you were half-Black and half-white, or something like that." Ora replied, "I thought you were half-Black and half-white, or something like that." Now, many are chiding Ora for appropriating black culture by her fashion and style decisions, which have included braids and an afro, in the past. Scroll down to see what people are saying.
finding out rita ora isn’t black at all and both of her parents are white albanians is so trippy. the girls BEEN blackfishing pic.twitter.com/rGDLUh1obe— ❂ (@slitmyclitt) August 9, 2020
prevnext
im not gonna say i thought rita ora was black, but i didnt know she wasnt. pic.twitter.com/dEwQPVmyr2— 𝔫𝔢𝔴 𝔰𝔬𝔲𝔩 (@addisnefs) August 9, 2020
I just found out that Rita Ora isn’t black... like at ALL. She’s literally the same ethnicity as Dua Lipa. pic.twitter.com/nxKcDvaDzd— Miss Gworl (@ukilledmyvibe) August 9, 2020
prevnext
Me trying to defend how I thought Rita Ora had some black in her pic.twitter.com/3ZEfZkxwyD— Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) August 9, 2020
rita ora not being black .... so she’s been blackfishing and culture appropriating this whole time pic.twitter.com/UV3Z1J22Y5— dicks up for dabin (@taehyungmuslim) August 9, 2020
prevnext
I NeVEr ThoUghT rITa OrA WaS bLacK.
Okay good for you. Someone us were bamboozled. And you can see why.. pic.twitter.com/tu8dOo8TR4— BLACKLIVESMATTER (@BlahblahBeaa) August 9, 2020
No one failed Rita Ora. That woman knew people in the industry thought she was Black. She confessed to using that to her advantage. Rita Ora literally confessed to taking away the little opportunities that are given to Black women in the music industry.pic.twitter.com/acR7HWbTv2— NO ❤️ (@notyournickgurr) August 11, 2020
prevnext
We get it, y’all weren’t fooled, CONGRATS you’re smarter than everyone, here’s your gold star ⭐️.
EYE for one thought Rita Ora was at least 1/3 black.
Y’all act like there aren’t lightskin black ppl who look very similar to her. pic.twitter.com/24g8zk94CW— Janelle (@jnelleiz) August 9, 2020
It’s blown my mind that Rita Ora is white Albanian and in no way black. pic.twitter.com/em0jTIPICL— taryn (@twatts_) August 11, 2020
prevnext
so rita ora the same ethnicity as dua lipa pic.twitter.com/RCa9LnhkSC— barb$ (@smoneybandit) August 11, 2020
Baby no one thought Rita Ora was black........ https://t.co/qXn15wBiVI— Ira Madison III (@ira) August 9, 2020
prevnext
People just finding out Rita Ora is White. Why y'all assuming people are black without them saying they black— trey. (@treythetree) August 11, 2020
i thought we all knew rita ora wasnt black.. pic.twitter.com/ZbQuijFZNk— ًkeia is dreaming of jwy (@8tzki) August 9, 2020
prev
Y’all need to calm down, Rita Ora told y’all two years ago, she wasn’t black. YALL said she was black... not her. pic.twitter.com/uRXeYkzk33— Nicole Beckford (@NicoleBeckfor14) August 9, 2020