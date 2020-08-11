Rita Ora Accused of Cultural Appropriation, Getting Slammed Online

Singer Rita Ora has been accused of cultural appropriation, and she is getting slammed over it online. The accusations emerged recently on Twitter, with the pop star being specifically accused of "Blackfishing" her fans. According to the Daily Mail, Ora and her family are from Albania, which they fled in 1991 during a long-standing war at the time.

Notably, Ora does not appear to have ever claimed to be Black, and in fact, clarified that she wasn't during an interview with Wendy Williams. In 2016, Ora was a guest on Williams' daytime talk show, and after introducing her, Williams said to the singer, "I thought you were half-Black and half-white, or something like that." Ora replied, "I thought you were half-Black and half-white, or something like that." Now, many are chiding Ora for appropriating black culture by her fashion and style decisions, which have included braids and an afro, in the past. Scroll down to see what people are saying.