Rita Ora Infuriates Locals Amid Coronavirus Quarantine at Rented Farmhouse

Rita Ora is rumored to have upset locals near a farmhouse she’s reported to be staying at during quarantine. The singer left her London home in late March and arrived at the getaway house on March 21. She’s staying at the rural Cotswolds property in southwest England with a few close friends and those living in the area aren’t happy about it.

The 29-year-old is staying with five other people and is said to have booked the trip prior to the coronavirus pandemic. According to the Daily Mail, one local in the area took to social media to post in an online residents group saying, “Surely she should respect the rules and have stayed in f—ing London?” While it’s being questioned on whether she’s taking the pandemic seriously or not, one of her friends said, “She is deadly serious about coronavirus lockdown and doing her bit by self-isolating and not traveling home.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ora will join other big named celebrities like Taylor Swift, Elton John, Victoria Beckham, Jennifer Lopez, Same Smith and Lizzo for One World: Together at Home set to celebrate community health care workers. Networks like ABC, CBS and NBC will simultaneously air the special on April 18 at 8 p.m. ET. The global celebration will be hosted by The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live’s Jimmy Kimmel and The Late Show host Stephen Colbert, along with members of the Sesame Street cast. The World Health Organization and the advocacy group Global Citizen are putting together the special in collaboration with Lady Gaga. Other famous faces set to join are Billie Eilish, Kerry Washington, Keith Urban, Maluma, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Stevie Wonder and J Balvin.

“As we honor and support the heroic efforts of community health workers, ‘One World: Together At Home‘ aims to serve as a source of unity and encouragement in the global fight to end COVID-19,” Hugh Evans, Global Citizen CEO and co-founder said in a statement. “Through music, entertainment and impact, the global live-cast will celebrate those who risk their own health to safeguard everyone else’s.” Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO, added, “The World Health Organization is committed to defeating the coronavirus pandemic with science and public health measures, and supporting the health workers who are on the frontlines of the response. We may have to be apart physically for a while, but we can still come together virtually to enjoy great music.”