Rising TikTok Star Huey Haha’s Cause of Death Revealed

TikTok comedian Huey Haha, whose real name was Hieu Minh Ngoc Ha, died by suicide, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office confirmed this week. The rising social media star and comedian’s cause of death was revealed in a report from the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office this week, nearly four months after Huey was found dead by medics during an emergency call to his home. According to the report, per PEOPLE, Huey died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Oct. 25. He was 22.

Shortly after news of Huey’s death broke in late October, The Sun reported that the social media star was found unresponsive by medics. First responders responded to an emergency “medical aid call” at Huey’s Sacramento, California home and attempted to save the 22-year-old, but they were unsuccessful. A police report said the “subject was pronounced deceased at the scene by responding medical personnel,” adding that “officers conducted a death investigation and a coroner responded to take over the investigation.” An investigation into Huey’s death found nothing unusual or suspicious, and there was no concern of foul play, according to The Sun. Amid the release of his cause of death, the coroner confirmed, “based on the circumstances and cause of death, the manner will be listed as Suicide.”

Huey’s passing was first confirmed by his friend, Coby Jdn. At the time, Coby shared a gallery of images on social media, which he captioned, “used to saying RIP but this hurt the most.” Reflecting on their friendship, Coby continued, “we always hated comedy cuz all people see is laughs, not what we hadda do or go through. They already took the fun out the comedy but now its not gon be the same without you. We love you brother see you in the future.”

A post shared to Huey’s Instagram account shortly after his death read, “He loved and appreciated every single one of his supporters.” The post directed the social media star’s fans to a GoFundMe set up by Coby to raise money for his funeral costs and for his daughter, Princess. On the page, Coby wrote that Huey “touched so many lives through his humor and big heart – now is our time to help his family in their time of need.” The GoFundMe campaign has since raised more than $46,000.

Based out of Stockton, California, Huey had been building a following on TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram. At the time of his passing, he had more than 290,000 followers on Instagram and 448,000 on YouTube, where he received more than 133 million views on the platform. On TikTok, Huey’s short-form videos received up to 4.5m views.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.