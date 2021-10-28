Huey Haha, TikTok Comedian, Dead at 22

Rising TikTok star Huey Haha has died. The beloved comedian, who also had large Instagram and YouTube followings, died on Monday at 22, a post shared to his Instagram account on Wednesday confirmed, adding that “he loved and appreciated every single one of his supporters.” At this time, no cause of death has been released for Huey.

The TikTok star’s passing was also confirmed by his friend, Coby Jdn, who shared a gallery of images on social media as he wrote, “Used to saying RIP but this hurt the most.” Coby added, “We always hated comedy cuz all people see is laughs, not what we hadda do or go through. They already took the fun out the comedy but now its not gon be the same without you. We love you brother see you in the future.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 22-year-old comedian and influencer was based out of Stockton, California and had been building a following on TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram at the time of his passing. He had more than 290,000 followers on Instagram and 448,000 on YouTube, where he received more than 133 million views on the platform. A video of him “trying to fight the wrong guy” attracted more than 27 million views. On TikTok, Huey’s short-form videos received up to 4.5m views. Huey was also a father to 2-year-old daughter Princess, a role he boasted about in a video included in Coby’s post.

“It’s just great dude, like, I just love it so much. I love it when I come home and then my daughter, she just comes running to the door and she just screams like ‘ahhhh!’ and then she runs around in a circle and she comes back and she hugs me. It’s like the best feeling, bro,” he said. “You don’t really understand, like, fatherhood, until you’re in that. It’s really true.”

Amid Huey’s passing, Coby has organized a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for his funeral costs and for his daughter. The campaign, which has surpassed its initial $15,000 goal and currently sits at just over $32,000, has become a place for many of Huey’s fans to pay tribute to the content creator. In one comment, someone lauded Huey as “a truly talented individual and had a real knack for comedy. Videos always had me dying.” Somebody else commented, “RIP Huey, I’ve always loved your skits and it always made me laugh. Not gonna lie you was the funniest Asian Comedian I know with a rare humor, that the main stream media needed.”