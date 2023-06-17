Priscilla Presley Reunites With Riley Keough, Twin Granddaughters After Lisa Marie Presley Trust Dispute

Priscilla Presley has reconciled with her family. After reaching an agreement over the late Lisa Marie Presley's trust in a Los Angeles courthouse, the late Elvis Presley's former wife, 77, reunited with grandchildren Riley Keough and twin girls Harper and Finley, 14. Priscilla shared a photo of the four women together on her Instagram page on Friday, writing, "Happy Graduation girls! You're now in high school!!!" Keough wears a blue striped dress with a straw hat next to Priscilla, who wears a black and yellow floral print dress. One twin has dark cherry red shag hair and a black long-sleeved shirt, while the other has blonde hair and sports a black long-sleeved shirt. According to Page Six, Priscilla attended the commencement ceremony last month, cheering on the twins, who were also involved in the trust issue as beneficiaries alongside their father, Michael Lockwood.

In January, Priscilla filed a petition questioning the "authenticity and validity" of an amendment to Lisa Marie's trust that removed her as co-trustee and replaced her with granddaughter Riley, 33. As part of the trust, which includes Elvis Presley's beloved Graceland estate and a 15% share of Elvis Presley Enterprises (EPE), Priscilla and Lisa Marie's former business manager Barry Siegel had previously been added as co-trustees. It has been reported that Riley and Priscilla stopped speaking due to the legal proceedings. In late May, legal counsel for the two sides reached a settlement in Los Angeles, with Keough's side planning to submit settlement requests under seal regarding both the Promenade and insurance trust.

"My family has resolved all confusion as it relates to our plea to the court and request for document interpretation after my daughter Lisa Marie's untimely passing," Priscilla said in a statement to PEOPLE. "Although some media identified such a plea as a lawsuit, I want to make clear that there was never any lawsuit filed against my beloved granddaughter." She continued: "As a family, we are pleased that we resolved this together. My family and I hope that everyone will grant us the privacy we have needed to properly grieve Lisa Marie and spend personal time together. We love and appreciate all of you, and the Presley family is stronger than ever." "They have reached a settlement. Families are happy," Priscilla's lawyer Ronson Shamoun told reporters. "Everyone is happy. Unified and together and excited for the future." Keough's attorney, Justin Gold, said, "[Riley] would not have agreed to the settlement if she was not happy with it." On August 4, the next hearing and motion for approval will take place.