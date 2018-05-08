Rihanna Slips into Seductive Black Corset to Preview Lingerie Line

Rihanna continued to tease her upcoming Savage X Fenty Lingerie fashion line on Monday, posting a photo of herself in a tight black corset, stocking and heels.

“4 days, sis!” the pop star wrote, hinting that the fashion line hits stores on May 11. Within hours, the post already had more than 2.3 million likes.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The corset appears to be the same one she worse on Sunday, where she wrote “”#DAMN. [Savage X Fenty] drops in FIVE DAYZ !! MAY.11.2018.”

Some of her other photos to promote the line include her in an orange-hued night gown and another of her in a white bra and jean jacket.

The “Monster” singer previously did a collaboration with her Fenty Beaty make-up line along with athletic wear producer Puma. She admitted in a recent interview with Vogue how surprised she was about how well Fenty Beauty was received, earning $100 million in just 40 days.

“As a black woman, I could not live with myself if I didn’t do that,” she told the magazine. “But what I didn’t anticipate was the way people would get emotional about finding their complexion on the shelf, that this would be a groundbreaking moment.”

She said the new lingerie perfectly defines how she feels about herself.

“Savage is really about taking complete ownership of how you feel and the choices you make. Basically making sure everybody knows the ball is in your court,” Rihanna told Vogue. “As women, we’re looked at as the needy ones, the naggy ones, the ones who are going to be heartbroken in a relationship. Savage is just the reverse. And you know, guys don’t like getting the cards flipped on them — ever.”

Rihanna also went into detail about how she’s comfortable with her body image.

“You’ve just got to laugh at yourself, honestly. I mean, I know when I’m having a fat day and when I’ve lost weight. I accept all of the bodies,” she said. “I’m not built like a Victoria’s Secret girl, and I still feel very beautiful and confident in my lingerie.”

Debuting in 2005 with her first album Music of the Sun in 2005, the Barbados native has gone on to sell more than 250 million records worldwide. She set the record for becoming the youngest artist to have 14 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hott 100 music charts, including “SOS,” “Umbrella,” “Take A Bow,” “Disturbia,” “Rude Boy,” “Work,” and “The Monster.”

She’s reportedly working on a ninth studio album, which will have a reggae theme.