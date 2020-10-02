Rick Moranis, Victim of Unprovoked Attack Sparks Strong Response From Social Media: 'Find This Man'

Actor Rick Moranis was recently the victim of an unprovoked attack in New York City, and the incident has sparked a strong response from social media users. Taking to Twitter, fellow actor Chris Evans said, "My blood is boiling. Find this man. You don’t touch Rick Moranis."

In security footage of the incident, Moranis could be seen walking by a building when the unidentified man walks up and punches him in the head. The 67-year-old actor then falls to the ground, and the man walks off. According to ABC 7, Moranis was able to get himself to the hospital, where he was treated for head pain due to the hit inflicted on him, as well as other pain caused by his fall. The Honey, I Shrunk The Kids star has since filed a report with the NYPD, but it is currently unknown if the police have any leads. Over on social media, fans of Moranis have been livid over the report. Scroll down to see what they are saying.