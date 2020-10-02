Rick Moranis, Victim of Unprovoked Attack Sparks Strong Response From Social Media: 'Find This Man'
Actor Rick Moranis was recently the victim of an unprovoked attack in New York City, and the incident has sparked a strong response from social media users. Taking to Twitter, fellow actor Chris Evans said, "My blood is boiling. Find this man. You don’t touch Rick Moranis."
In security footage of the incident, Moranis could be seen walking by a building when the unidentified man walks up and punches him in the head. The 67-year-old actor then falls to the ground, and the man walks off. According to ABC 7, Moranis was able to get himself to the hospital, where he was treated for head pain due to the hit inflicted on him, as well as other pain caused by his fall. The Honey, I Shrunk The Kids star has since filed a report with the NYPD, but it is currently unknown if the police have any leads. Over on social media, fans of Moranis have been livid over the report. Scroll down to see what they are saying.
You don’t touch Rick Moranis.— Funch (@RonFunches) October 2, 2020
Twitter right now trying to find the man who attacked Rick Moranis pic.twitter.com/5lO2hLLDLr— Niklander Blank (@niklander2) October 2, 2020
PROTECT RICK MORANIS AT ALL COSTS pic.twitter.com/R89deMWPHI— Rocco Botte (@rocco_botte) October 2, 2020
If we get a 2nd stimulus check I'm spending it on training my mind and body to find and end the man who punched Rick Moranis— Big Supernaturals (@UweBollocks) October 2, 2020
Waking up to terrible news on twitter this morning. Wishing for a safe and speedy recovery to a very important person. Get well soon, Rick Moranis.— Riot Fest (@RiotFest) October 2, 2020
Rick Moranis left Hollywood behind to raise a family suffering the lost of his kid's mother. He sacrificed fame and fortune and in return New Yorkers need to sacrifice any ill they feel toward the NYPD and do everything in their power to INFORM on the culprit. Find this criminal pic.twitter.com/VQnrBXn02q— Jett (@Jettt725) October 2, 2020
What the actual eff. Do NOT ever harm Rick Moranis! https://t.co/PgkaJT68dL— Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) October 2, 2020
When the Internet finds the guy that punched Rick Moranis. pic.twitter.com/unu87WfVTD— Day Dream Sleeper (@DayDreamSleeps) October 2, 2020
This the worst news of the last two days. Can we get better video - enlarged video so someone can identify this person? This is why Rick Moranis avoided our country for decades. I guess he was right all along. We don’t deserve him. https://t.co/ZeNGFdBdlF— Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) October 2, 2020
It’s truly sick to see someone attacked when they have done so much for our country and the world.— Michael Tannenbaum (@iamTannenbaum) October 2, 2020
Anyone making jokes should be ashamed of themselves.
We should all come together and wish a speedy recovery to Rick Moranis
What kind of monster would hurt Rick Moranis? https://t.co/VJhbhk9MDz— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) October 2, 2020
so help me if i ever saw someone lay a hand on Rick Moranis. https://t.co/9nhsDnSmKy— Casey Neistat (@Casey) October 2, 2020
Rick Moranis: *gets punched*
The internet: pic.twitter.com/YI9NNnF9mb— BroBible (@BroBible) October 2, 2020
You don’t touch Rick Moranis.— Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) October 2, 2020
