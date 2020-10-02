Rick Moranis Hospitalized After Being Attacked in New York City, Surveillance Video Shows

✖

Rick Moranis was randomly attacked by a stranger in New York on Thursday and was sent to the hospital, according to the New York Police Department. The incident happened at Central Park West in board daylight. Surveillance cameras captured the attack on Moranis. The stranger walked up to Moranis and punched him in the head. The 67-year old actor was knocked to the ground and then went to the hospital with pain in his head, back and hip. Moranis also went to the police to report the crime.

Moranis is known for his roles in Ghostbusters, Ghostbusters II and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids. He has slowly returned to acting after taking time off when his wife died of cancer in 1991. In February, it was reported that Moranis will star in a new Honey, I Shrunk the Kids movie that will stream on Disney+. The new film will be titled Shrunk and will also star Josh Gad.

🚨WANTED🚨for ASSAULT October 1, 2020 at 7:24 AM, on Central Park West in the vicinity of West 70 St Manhattan. @NYPD20PCT.Reward up to $2500👀Seen him? Know who he is?📞Call 1-800-577-TIPS or📲DM us!☎️Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! @YourCityYourCall @NYPDDetectives @nypdchiefofpatrol pic.twitter.com/s06yNPBUBk — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) October 2, 2020

The last time Moranis as in a live-action film was Honey, We Shunk Ourselves, which was a direct-to-video release in 1997. He was also in the 1992 film, Honey, I Blew Up the Kid. But one of his most famous roles is the 1987 comedy Spaceballs where he played Lord Dark Helmet. In September, Moranis was seen in a Mint Mobile commercial with Ryan Reynolds.

"It's hard to believe that Mint Mobile has gone so long without an unlimited plan," Reynolds says in the commercial. "So, to introduce it, we brought in an actor we've all gone too long without Rick Moranis." When Moranis is seen on the screen, he asks Reynolds why he's in the commercial. I'm a huge fan. Massive," Reynolds explains.

Back in 2015, Moranis talked to the Hollywood Reporter about his career and said he never retired from acting. "I was working with really interesting people, wonderful people," he said. "I went from that to being at home with a couple of little kids, which is a very different lifestyle. But it was important to me."