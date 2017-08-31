Richard Linklater’s Daughter Sentenced To Three Years Probation After Pleading Guilty To Cocaine Possession

No matter your celebrity status, you can't always avoid the law. Lorelei Linklater learned that the hard way when she was arrested for DWI and cocaine possession last May. She is the daughter of director Richard Linklater.

The 24-year-old actress, who appeared in her father's acclaimed drama Boyhood, plead guilty to cocaine possession and sentenced to three years deferred probation, according to the Waco Tribune-Herald.

She was arrested last May after being in a wreck on the interstate. The arresting state trooper claimed she "had a blank look on her face" and she could not remember what lane she was driving in.

In her purse, they found pills (which were allegedly prescribed for depression) and a bag with less than 1 gram of cocaine.

Lorelei took a plea deal for probation. Her DWI was dropped as a part of the deal. She was also forced to pay a $1,000 fine.

"She is a very nice, young lady who made a very simple mistake and accepted responsibility for it," said Linklater's attorney, Rob Swanton. "The judge imposed a very appropriate punishment."

Cinemagoers will know Richard for his directing work. Besides Boyhood, he's also made numerous notable films including: Dazed and Confused, A Scanner Darkly, School of Rock and Everybody Wants Some!!.

Boyhood was one of Lorelei's first roles. The project was filmed over the course of 12 years to show actors' natural age progressions.

Since that breakout role, Lorelei has been cast in multiple films. She's set to appear in up to four films this year: Woodshock, Bomb City, When We Burn Out and Blood Surf. She's also rumored to be up for a role in the CW series Riverdale.