Richard Lewis' Widow Speaks Out After His Death at 76

Richard Lewis' wife, Joyce Lapinsky, is paying tribute to her late husband following his death. Three days after the comedian and actor passed away at the age of 76 due to a heart attack, Lapinsky took to the Curb Your Enthusiasm star's account on X (formerly Twitter) to share how fans might remember him.

"This is Joyce, Richard's wife," Lapinsky wrote. "Thank you for your loving tributes. He would be beyond thrilled and so touched, as am I. In response to the many queries , I know Richard would appreciate donations in his memory to the Los Angeles based charity http://comedygivesback.com or the charity of your choice."

Lewis, who announced in April 2023 that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, met Lapinsky in 1998 at a Ringo Starr album release party. In 2004, the couple got engaged and in 2005, they tied the knot.

Lewis' death has been mourned by many of his famous pals, including his longtime friend Larry David. "Richard and I were born three days apart in the same hospital and for most of my life he's been like a brother to me," David wrote in a statement at the time. "He had that rare combination of being the funniest person and also the sweetest. But today he made me sob and for that I'll never forgive him."

Jamie Lee Curtis, who starred in Anything but Love alongside Lewis from 1989 to 1992, wrote on Instagram that her co-star and friend "made me laugh, which is the one thing that a strong, capable woman, can't really do for herself." She continued of their time working together on the sitcom, "He was also a stand-up comic and hated the live audience, where I, who had never done a play, loved it. He used to hide his lines everywhere on the set, on props, door frames, on my face in a close up and was always carrying a clipboard with his lines on them. It turns out he was a wonderful actor. Deep and so freaking funny."

The Everything Everywhere All at Once star also credited the late actor with her sobriety. "He also is the reason I am sober. He helped me. I am forever grateful for him for that act of grace alone," Curtis concluded. "He found love with Joyce and that, of course, besides his sobriety, is what mattered most to him. I'm weeping as I write this. Strange way of saying thank you to a sweet and funny man. Rest in laughter, Richard. My Marty, I love you, Hannah!"