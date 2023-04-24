'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Star Richard Lewis Reveals Parkinson's Diagnosis

Curb Your Enthusiasm star Richard Lewis has revealed that he's been diagnosed with Parkinson's. On Sunday, the legendary comedian took to Twitter to share a video message for his fans and followers, explaining that he has had "sort of a rocky time" over the past few years. Among the many issues he's had to deal with are multiple surgeries, including his back, shoulder, and hip.

Lewis, 75, stated that two years ago, he noticed that he had "started walking a little stiffly" and his feet were occasionally "shuffling." He went to see a neurologist, out of concern, then shared, "They gave me a brain scan and I was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease." The comedian added, "But luckily I got it late in life and they say you progress very slowly if at all and I'm on the right meds so I'm cool."

"Hey listen, I just wrapped a couple of weeks ago season 12 of Curb Your Enthusiasm and it was just an amazing season and I'm so grateful to be a part of that show," the actor stated in his video message. "But you know the last three and a half years, I've had sort of a rocky time and people said, 'I haven't heard from you, are you still touring?'" He then continued, "Here's really what happened... Three and half years ago I was in the middle of a tour and I finally ended it with a show. I said, 'You know I'm at the top of my game, after 15 years almost I'm going to call it quits,' and I felt great about that and then out of the blue the s--- hit the fan. I had four surgeries back to back to back to back, it was incredible, I couldn't believe it, it was bad luck, but that's life."

Lewis then spoke about his surgeries and later concluded his message by saying, "I just wanted to let you know that's where it's been at. I'm just focusing on writing and acting. I have Parkinson's disease but I'm under a doctor's care and everything is cool. I love my wife, I love my little puppy dog and I love all my friends and my fans. And now you know where it's been at the last three and a half years. God bless you."