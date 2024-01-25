Everything Coming to Max in February 2024
'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Season 12 and 'Tokyo Vice' Season 2 headline Max's February offerings.
A new month is almost here, which means a new slate of programming is on its way to Max. On Tuesday, Warner Bros. Discovery's streaming service announced all the new TV series, movies and HBO and Max originals set to arrive in February 2024, a long list of titles that promises endless hours of entertainment.
Max's incoming list of titles is highlighted by the return of plenty of fan-favorite series, including the twelfth and final season of the Larry David-starring HBO Original Curb Your Enthusiasm. The series will return alongside a number of other returning favorites, including a new season of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver and Season 2 of the Michael Mann-produced, Ansel Elgort and Chow Yun-fat-starring Max Original Tokyo Vice, based on American journalist Jake Adelstein's first-hand account of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police beat. Other arrivals in February include the final three episodes of True Detective: Night Country, A Clockwork Orange, 1998's Godzilla, Wedding Crashers, and many more.
To view all of the incoming titles, as well as the existing titles in the Max library, you will need a Max subscription. Max costs $15.99 a month ($149.99/year) for the ad-free version and $9.99 per month ($99.99/year) for the ad-supported tier. The "ultimate" ad-free version with 4K UHD resolution, 100 offline downloads and Dolby Atmos sound is available for $19.99 a month ($199.99/year).
Feb. 1 - Feb. 5
Feb. 1
Bad Education (2004)
Batman vs. Robin (2015)
Batman: Bad Blood (2016)
The Bling Ring (2013)
Brooklyn (2015)
Chasing Flavor (Max Original)
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968)
Citizen Kane (1941)
A Clockwork Orange (1971)
Clone High, Season 2 (Max Original)
Dying of the Light (2014)
Everest (2015)
The Family (2013)
Friday the 13th (2009)
Full Metal Jacket (1987)
A Ghost Story (2017)
Godzilla (1998)
Godzilla 2000 (1999)
Gorky Park (1983)
The Lego Movie (2014)
Leviathan (1989)
Life as We Know It (2010)
Menashe (2017)
Midsommar (2019)
Miss Sharon Jones! (2016)
Mona Lisa Smile (2003)
Music From Another Room (1998)
My Sister's Keeper (2009)
The Notebook (2004)
Only The Strong (1993)
The Peanuts Movie (2015)
Rolling Along: Bill Bradley (2024)
Save Yourselves! (2020)
Se7en (1995)
Sex and the City (Movie) (2008)
Shorts (2009)
Son of Batman (2014)
Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine (2015)
Stone (2010)
The Trust (2016)
Tyler Perry's Meet The Browns (2008)
Tyler Perry's The Family That Preys (2008)
Up In the Air (2009)
The Visit (2015)
Wedding Crashers (2005)
Feb. 2
Care Bears: The Quest for the Rainbow Stone
Dicks: The Musical (2023) (A24)
Serving the Hamptons, Season 2
Feb. 3
Puppy Bowl Presents: 20 Years of Puppies (Animal Planet)
The Redemption Project (8pm ET/PT on CNN Max)
Feb. 4
Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 12 (HBO Original)
The Redemption Project (8pm ET/PT on CNN Max)
Feb. 5
Homestead Rescue, Season 11 (Discovery Channel)
Feb. 6 - Feb. 10
Feb. 6
The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper: Miracle on the Hudson (CNN Original)
Feb. 7
The Deep Three
Tournament of Champions: The Qualifiers (Food Network)
Feb. 8
They Called Him Mostly Harmless (Max Original)
Tokyo Vice, Season 2 (Max Original)
Feb. 10
The Accidental Influencer (Max Original)
Artfully Designed, Season 2 (Magnolia Network)
Race for the White House (8pm ET/PT on CNN Max)
Feb. 11 - Feb. 15
Feb. 11
Ninja Kamui (Adult Swim)
Puppy Bowl XX Pregame Show (Animal Planet)
Puppy Bowl XX (Animal Planet)
Watergate: Blueprint for a Scandal (8pm ET/PT on CNN Max)
Feb. 12
Lil Jon Wants to Do What?, Season 2B (HGTV)
Feb. 13
Trial By Fire
Feb. 14
Big Little Brawlers (Discovery Channel)
Feb. 15
Bea's Block (Max Original)
Bleed For This (2016)
The Truth About Jim (Max Original)
Feb. 16 - Feb. 20
Feb. 16
Underdogs United, Season 1
Feb. 17
Outback Opal Hunters, Season 7 (Discovery Channel)
Feb. 18
Evil Lives Here, Season 8B (ID)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 11 (HBO Original)
Naked and Afraid, Season 17 (Discovery Channel)
Tournament of Champions, Season 5 (Food Network)
Feb. 20
Little People Big World, Season 16 (TLC)
Renovation Aloha (HGTV)
Feb. 21 - Feb. 25
Feb. 22
Jellystone, Season 3A (Max Original)
San Andreas (2015)
Feb. 23
Machete Kills (2014)
Feb. 26 - Feb. 29
Feb. 26
The Man Who Played with Fire
Feb. 27
God Save Texas: Hometown Prison (HBO Original)
God Save Texas: The Price of Oil (HBO Original)
God Save Texas: La Frontera (HBO Original)
The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper: Yachts and the Super Rich (CNN Original)
Feb. 29
Murder Under the Friday Night Lights, Season 3 (ID)
Vlad & Niki, Season 2D
Bleacher Report Live Sports in February
Feb. 1
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers* at Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m.
NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at Utah Jazz, 10:00 p.m.
Feb. 3
College Basketball (Men's): Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic
Grambling State vs. Jackson State, 1 p.m.
Hampton University vs. Howard University, 4 p.m.
Feb. 6
NBA: Dallas Mavericks at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m.
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Phoenix Suns, 10:00 p.m.
Feb. 7
NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Rangers, 7:00 p.m.
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Chicago Blackhawks, 9:30 p.m.
Feb. 8
NBA: Dallas Mavericks at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m.
NBA: Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers*, 10:00 p.m.
Feb. 13
NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Orlando Magic, 7:30 p.m.
NBA: Sacramento Kings at Phoenix Suns, 10:00 p.m.
Feb. 14
NHL: Florida Panthers at Pittsburgh Penguins*, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 15
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Memphis Grizzlies, 8:30 p.m.
2024 NBA All-Star
Feb. 16
NBA Rising Stars, 9 p.m.
Feb. 17
HBCU Classic presented by AT&T: Winston-Salem State vs. Virginia Union, 2 p.m.
State Farm All-Star Saturday Night, 8 p.m.
• Kia Skills Challenge
• Starry 3-Point Contest
• AT&T Slam Dunk
Feb. 18
73rd NBA All-Star Game, 8:30 p.m.
Feb. 21
NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Chicago Blackhawks, 7:30 p.m.
NHL: Boston Bruins at Edmonton Oilers, 10:00 p.m.
Feb. 22
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Dallas Mavericks, 7:30 p.m.
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors, 10:00 p.m.
Feb. 25
NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning at New Jersey Devils*, 1:00 p.m.
Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins, 3:30 p.m.
Feb. 27
NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m.
NBA: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder, 10:00 p.m.
Feb. 28
NHL: St. Louis Blues at Edmonton Oilers, 8:30 p.m.
Feb. 29
NBA: Golden State Warriors* at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m.
NBA: Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets, 10:00 p.m.