Everything Coming to Max in February 2024

A new month is almost here, which means a new slate of programming is on its way to Max. On Tuesday, Warner Bros. Discovery's streaming service announced all the new TV series, movies and HBO and Max originals set to arrive in February 2024, a long list of titles that promises endless hours of entertainment.

Max's incoming list of titles is highlighted by the return of plenty of fan-favorite series, including the twelfth and final season of the Larry David-starring HBO Original Curb Your Enthusiasm. The series will return alongside a number of other returning favorites, including a new season of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver and Season 2 of the Michael Mann-produced, Ansel Elgort and Chow Yun-fat-starring Max Original Tokyo Vice, based on American journalist Jake Adelstein's first-hand account of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police beat. Other arrivals in February include the final three episodes of True Detective: Night Country, A Clockwork Orange, 1998's Godzilla, Wedding Crashers, and many more.

