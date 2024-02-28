Richard Lewis, Beloved 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Star, Dead at 76

The actor, also known for 'Robin Hood: Men in Tights,' most recently appeared in 'You're your Enthusiasm' Season 12.

Richard Lewis, the actor and standup comedian who starred alongside Larry David inCurb Your Enthusiasm, has died. Lewis passed away at his Los Angeles home Tuesday night after suffering a heart attack, his publicist Jeff Abraham confirmed, Deadline reported. Lewis, who announced last April he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, was 76.

"His wife, Joyce Lapinsky, thanks everyone for all the love, friendship and support and asks for privacy at this time," Abraham said.

This is a developing story...