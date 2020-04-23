Richard Gere, 70, and Wife Alejandra Silva, 37, Welcome Baby No. 2

Baby makes four! Richard Gere and his wife, Alejandra Silva, have welcomed their second child together, ¡Hola! Magazine reported Thursday. Silva, 37, reportedly gave birth to a baby boy at the couple's ranch in Pound Ridge, New York, just 14 months after she and the actor, 70, welcomed their first child together, a son named Alexander.

Both Gere and Silva have children from previous relationships as well. The Pretty Woman actor also is father to 20-year-old son Homer, whom he shares with second wife, actress Carey Lowell. The former couple was married 2002 to 2016 following his marriage to Cindy Crawford, which lasted from 1991 to 1995. Silva is also mother to son Albert, 7, whom she shares with her ex-husband, mining entrepreneur Govind Friedland.

¡Hola! reports that Gere and Silva had an "instant connection" when they first met in 2014 at a hotel that Silva was managing in Italy. The couple married in April 2018 and have been extremely private about their relationship throughout.

Prior to their nuptials, Gere told Spain's HELLO!, "I have found the quiet and happy life that I have always sought. ...I was a little lost, without light, and knowing him gave meaning to my life. It was feeling that someone was reaching out and showing me my true path." Silva added to the magazine following their New York wedding, "I feel like I'm in a true fairy tale. Without a doubt, I feel like the luckiest woman in the world."

Gere managed to change Silva's opinion on marriage altogether, as she said in a red carpet interview at the start of their romance, "I am recently divorced. As far as a legal wedding, no, but maybe we'll have a celebratio. You know, the perfect couple is made of two people who can be what the other needs. I'm living the type of life you see in the movies, truly."

Despite the initial reluctance, sources close to the couple told PEOPLE after the wedding that the two were "extraordinarily happy" and "so comfortable with each other, have fun together and are looking forward to their future together."

This story is developing...