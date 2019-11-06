Richard Gere Expecting Baby No. 2 With Wife Alejandra Silva

Richard Gere is expanding his family again. The 70-year-old actor and his 36-year-old wife, Alejandra Silva, are expecting their second child together, HOLA! reports. The reports come after the couple welcomed a baby boy earlier this year. Gere and Silva remain mostly quiet about their personal life, although Silva did share a mirror selfie of her baby bump when she was pregnant with her son. “I’m so happy! #happygirl,” she captioned the photo at the time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alejandra Gere (@alejandragere) on Dec 5, 2018 at 11:55am PST

HOLA! reports that Silva is over three months along and expected to give birth in the spring of next year. A source confirmed to E! News that the couple is expecting.

Both Gere and Silva have children from previous relationships; Gere is dad to a 19-year-old son Homer James Jigme while Silva is mom to a 6-year-old son Albert. Gere shares Homer with ex-wife Carey Lowell while Silva shares Albert with ex-husband, Govind Friedland.

The two first started dating in 2014 and officially tied the knot in 2018. “I feel like I’m in a true fairy tale,” Silva told HELLO! following their nuptials in New York City. “Without a doubt, I feel like the luckiest woman in the world.”

The private ceremony took place at the Pretty Woman actor’s residence in Pound Ridge, New York, with several Tibetan monks in attendance.

Just prior to tying the knot, Silva had stated her reluctance at having a legal wedding, despite knowing that she wanted to truly begin her life with the actor.

“I am recently divorced. As far as a legal wedding, no, but maybe we’ll have a celebration,” she said during a red carpet interview in June when asked if she’d ever marry again. “You know, the perfect couple is made of two people who can be what the other needs. I’m living the type of life you see in the movies, truly.”

Despite the initial reluctance, the couple was said to be “extraordinarily happy” and “so comfortable with each other, have fun together and are looking forward to their future together,” following their nuptials, a source told PEOPLE.

The couple first went public in 2015 when a friend of Silva’s told Spain‘s ABC, “They’ve been together for about a year but have been very private about it. Alejandra lives between Manhattan and Madrid and Richard has already been to see her a few times.”

“They’ve managed to keep it hidden from the press but all of their friends know,” the friend added.

Silva, originally from Spain, confirmed they were expecting during her first pregnancy after meeting with the Dalai Lama. “A very special moment just a few minutes ago… Getting blessings for our precious to come,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “We couldn’t announce it before telling HH Dalai Lama.”