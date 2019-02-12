Richard Gere Welcomes Baby With Wife Alejandra Silva

Richard Gere is now a father-of-two, the 69-year-old Pretty Woman actor and his wife Alejandra Silva having welcomed their first child together.

The couple, who tied the knot in April, welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, late last week in New York, a representative for the Chicago actor confirmed to E! News.

Details regarding the baby, including exact date of birth and name, were not given. Neither Gere nor Silva have yet commented on the birth.

Baby Gere joins two older siblings – 19-year-old Homer James Jigme, whom Gere shares with ex-wife Carey Lowell, and 6-year-old Albert, whom Silva shares her ex-husband, Govind Friedland.

Originally from Spain, Silva married Gere in a private ceremony at the actor’s estate in Pound Ridge, New York in April, with several Tibetan monks in attendance. The couple’s relationship had first gone public in 2015 when a friend of Silva’s reportedly told Spain’s ABC, “They’ve been together for about a year but have been very private about it. Alejandra lives between Manhattan and Madrid and Richard has already been to see her a few times.”

“They’ve managed to keep it hidden from the press but all their friends know,” the friend added.

Just prior to tying the knot, Silva had stated her reluctance at having a legal wedding, despite knowing that she wanted to truly begin her life with the actor.

“I am recently divorced. As far as a legal wedding, no, but maybe we’ll have a celebration,” she said during a red carpet interview in June when asked if she’d ever marry again. “You know, the perfect couple is made of two people who can be what the other needs. I’m living the type of life you see in the movies, truly.”

Despite the initial reluctance, the couple were said to be “extraordinarily happy” and “so comfortable with each other, have fun together and are looking forward to their future together,” following their nuptials, a source told PEOPLE.

Proving that they were starting their future together, the couple formally announced in September, just a month after the news was confirmed by their representative, that they were expecting their first child together.

“A very special moment just a few minutes ago… Getting blessings for our precious to come,” Silva wrote on Instagram. “We couldn’t announce it before telling HH Dalai Lama.”

In the weeks and months that followed, Silva documented her pregnancy journey, frequently sharing photos of her growing baby bump.