Watch: Richard Branson Shows Devastating Damage Hurricane Irma Left Behind in New Video

Last week, as Category 5 Hurricane Irma barreled into the Virgin Islands, billionaire Richard Branson and his family braced for impact. Locked down in the wine cellar beneath his house, the creator of Virgin was ready for the storm.

Now, as Irma has moved into Florida and away from the Caribbean islands, the Virgin Islands are clear, and Branson has brought his family out from shelter.

Unfortunately, the video he posted of Necker Island shows just how devastating the storm was to the place he calls home.

Branson shared footage of the destruction on his Instagram account, taking the camera in a circle from inside a damaged building. As you can see, much of the structure he’s inside has been torn apart, as well as everything in the immediate area.

Trees and small structures are down all over the place, with debris scattered in every direction.

In the caption of the video, Branson shared that many of the buildings and vegetation on Necker had been destroyed or badly damaged. However, he pivoted to talk about the rest of the islands, and how much worse it was for those who lost their homes and livelihoods.

Branson ended the post by saying that Virgin was coordinating aid to local families in the British Virgin Islands, and included a link for people to donate.