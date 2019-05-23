Luann de Lesseps, ‘RHONY’ Star, Handcuffed and Ordered Into Custody for Alleged Alcohol Probation Violations

Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps has been handcuffed and ordered into police custody for alleged alcohol probation violations.

According to CBS 12 news anchor Chuck Weber, the reality TV star has been accused by a judge of testing positive for alcohol while on probation.

She was also expected to attend substance abuse meetings and reportedly did not comply with that requirement. Reaity star, de Lesseps’ current legal trouble stems from an incident where she was charged and arrested for attacking a Palm Beach police officer.

Earlier this month, de Lesseps was accused by the Florida Department of Corrections for not providing sufficient evidence of meeting the terms of her probation.

They alleged that she did not provide documentation of completing Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, and that she failed an alcohol test in April.

de Lesseps spoke out after the news broke, saying “I take my sobriety very seriously and like many in my situation, it is a daily struggle. I remain committed to doing whatever it takes to continue living a healthy sober lifestyle.”

She reportedly did not enroll in a treatment program due to her busy touring schedule with her cabaret show, Countess and Friends.

Additionally, de Lesseps was required to attend two AA meetings a week, but reportedly only provided documentation for five to her probation officer.

“It appears to affiant that the subject is not serious about her sobriety of the orders of the court,” court documents read. “In order to effectively address [her] current relapse, de Lesseps has to be ‘available’ to participate.”

At this time, de Lesseps nor any of her representatives appear to have commented on her being taken into custody.

There is also no word on when she may be released.