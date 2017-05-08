‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Risks More Jail Time After Failing To Report Traffic Tickets

Real Housewives of New Jersey‘s Teresa Giudice could possibly be facing further time behind bars after she allegedly failed to notify her probation officer that she received two traffic violations.

Court documents obtained by TMZ show that the 44-year-old reality star and her legal team were warned that any run-ins with the law were supposed to be reported to Giudice’s probation officer.

The filing explains that the mother of four was given a ticket in April for talking on her cellphone while driving. Back in September of last year, Giudice got a ticket for making an illegal left turn. She failed to mention both incidents.

Giudice’s probation officer stated in the court docs that this is the last time that she will be given a written warning before being taken to court again.

James Leonard Jr., Teresa Giudice’s lawyer, spoke out about the incident. He mentioned that she did not notify her P.O. about the traffic violations within the time frame, but that she did notify the authorities.

“Both she and I have spoken to her officer and understand exactly what is required should she have any future contact with law enforcement, which we do not anticipate will happen,” Leonard said.

Even though the issue has arisen twice between Teresa and her probation officer, Leonard says it will not happen again.

“This was a simple miscommunication that will not reoccur,” Leonard said while talking to E! News.

When Teresa Giudice was released from prison back in December of 2015, she was let go on the conditions of her undergoing 24 months of supervised release.

The cookbook author served nearly a year in half in prison after pleading guilty to bankruptcy fraud. Teresa’s husband, Joe, is currently incarcerated serving a 41-month sentence for fraud and failing to pay around $200k in taxes, according to Fox News. His imprisonment term began last March.

Even though Teresa and Joe were sentenced at the same time, the New Jersey court allowed them to serve their sentences during different times so that one parent could be with their daughters: Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana.

In her 2014 guilty plea, Teresa said in a statement: “I am heartbroken that this is affecting my family—especially my four young daughters, who mean more to me than anything in the world.”

Teresa Giudice is reportedly getting ready to film the eighth season of Real Housewives of New Jersey.

