‘RHOC’: Jim Edmonds Moves out of Home After Calling Police on Wife Meghan King Edmonds

There’s been yet another update on the Meghan King Edmonds and Jim Edmonds divorce saga. According to E! News, a couple weeks after they split, Jim Edmonds has moved out of the house that he shared with his estranged wife. The move comes in the midst of some ongoing, increasingly messy drama between the two former Real Housewives of Orange County stars.

The publication noted that Jim posted on his Instagram Story on Friday, Nov. 8, that it was “Moving Day” for him and subsequently showed off the moving boxes and trucks around his new home. Apparently, the home he’s moving into isn’t quite finished yet. Jim and Meghan previously purchased a 2.8 acre lot in St. Louis for $1.1 million back in 2017 upon which they have been building a large mansion on the plot. E! News also detailed that Jim showed off the property on Monday, Nov. 4, and told fans, “When you tell the builder that you have to move in ASAP.” Meghan currently resides in the former couple’s other home in St. Louis.

This news comes only a couple of days after Jim called the authorities on his estranged wife because he was concerned about whether she would be able to properly care for them (she had gone out with friends and had some drinks, Jim was watching their children at the time). The former professional baseball player released a statement to E! News regarding the incident, which read, “I knew she was coming home drunk and I was concerned. I called the police to make sure there wasn’t an incident.” In response to the incident, Meghan reportedly told officers at the scene, “Of course, yes! In your personal opinion, do you think that I am in any way, incapable, of taking care of my three little baby children who are totally desperate for a parent?”

As previously mentioned, this news comes about two weeks after the pair, who share daughter Aspen, 2, and twin sons Hayes and Hart, 16 months, announced that they were parting ways. Us Weekly reported that Jim filed for divorce from his wife on Oct. 25, a day after their fifth wedding anniversary. A source told the publication that the estranged couple had gotten into an argument recently and the police were called as a result.

“Meghan and Jim have been fighting,” a source explained. “He went to a hockey game and she accused him of being there with someone that he shouldn’t have been.” The insider also claimed that King Edmonds had accused her husband of cheating on her with their children’s nanny (a claim which both the nanny, Carly Wilson, and Jim have denied). Meghan addressed the split news herself on Oct. 29 via her blog. She wrote that she was “broken” and “devastated” by the news, which she admits to learning from the tabloids.

All of this news comes after it was reported that Jim had sent inappropriate text messages to another woman while his wife was pregnant with the couple’s two sons. “I engaged in an inappropriate conversation with this person,” Jim told Us Weekly in June. “At no time was there any type of relationship or physical contact. Absolutely none. This is someone trying to profit from my name. I am aware she has done this to others in the past.”